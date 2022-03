Following Friday’s practice, Michigan head coach Juwan Howard gave an update on PG DeVante’ Jones, who was back at practice. DeVante’ was out there for more than practice, got out there, got a little lather and it’s a game-time decision. I will be on my knees tonight praying he will hopefully be ready to go tomorrow because we’re going to need all hands on deck.

