Beautiful Wednesday evening

Early Friday morning, there is a chance for a mix of rain and snow. It will be fairly light as their is a dry slot higher in the atmosphere that will cause rain and snow to evaporate before it reaches the surface. As such, rainfall totals will be fairly light (no more than 1/5", likely not even 1/10") and snow coating will be, at best, a light dusting. Conditions shift to sprinkles this afternoon as we warm up, but most of the showers will stay south and east of us due to higher concentration of saturation. Everything wraps up by dinner time tonight.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO