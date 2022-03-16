ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beautiful Wednesday evening

KAAL-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany may be leaning to firing up the grill...

www.kaaltv.com

WRGB

Wednesday afternoon snow expected to challenge evening commute

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — A quick moving system will bring patchy light snow to the area from now through the early evening hours before breaking up. Most snow will stick to grassy surfaces while roads will stay largely wet. However, where more snow falls up in elevation, some buildup will be possible on roads.
KAAL-TV

Day Planner: Tuesday

Make sure to give extra time going to work due to dense fog; a Dense Fog Advisory carries through 10 AM Tuesday morning. After this, we will warm up quickly as well as clear up more in the skies than we already will be prior to sunrise. Temperatures out the door are slightly below freezing before soaring after the clearing of fog. Wind speeds only barely increase this afternoon before speeding up into tomorrow. This afternoon/evening will be a great time to get out and enjoy any outdoor, evening plans.
KAAL-TV

Doggone nice Tuesday

This is a forecast both four-legged friends and you will enjoy. A few clouds hang around early on Tuesday but clear out in the afternoon revealing 50s! Green paws all around on the walks tomorrow.
WBTV

Cloudy, wet weather continues Wednesday afternoon, evening

During the overnight hours, showers will become more scattered and some areas of patchy fog will develop. First Alert: Rain, chilly temperatures ahead for Wednesday. Rain will continue tonight before quickly tapering down early Thursday morning. At least 6 of the next 7 days are looking good - then there's...
KAAL-TV

Showers & Flurries Early, Showers Later

Early Friday morning, there is a chance for a mix of rain and snow. It will be fairly light as their is a dry slot higher in the atmosphere that will cause rain and snow to evaporate before it reaches the surface. As such, rainfall totals will be fairly light (no more than 1/5", likely not even 1/10") and snow coating will be, at best, a light dusting. Conditions shift to sprinkles this afternoon as we warm up, but most of the showers will stay south and east of us due to higher concentration of saturation. Everything wraps up by dinner time tonight.
KAAL-TV

Bottoming out

Temperatures for Friday will make the low to mid 40s across the area. It'll be our coldest day for a while as temps will start to spike towards the weekend. A cool NE breeze with cloud cover and even some showers in NE Iowa will help keep the temps colder.
KAAL-TV

Weekend Warm-Up

If you are already missing the warmth that we experienced on Wednesday, then you will like what is coming this weekend. While we will not flirt with 70°F like we did Wednesday, we do get back into the low-50s on Saturday and low-60s on Sunday for the first day of Spring. We also clear up from overcast conditions to partly cloudy and mostly sunny conditions for Saturday and Sunday respectively.
KAAL-TV

Foggy start to Sunday

While not expected to be as dense as what we saw at points last week, a clear night will allow for temperatures to plummet to around freezing point. With dew points hovering around the upper-20s and low-30s early Sunday morning (between about 4-10 AM) it could result in limited visibility on the roads. With a swift warm up during the late morning and early afternoon, this fog will end quickly once the air temperatures start soaring.
NBC Chicago

Big Shift Expected in Chicago Area After Beautiful Wednesday Temperatures

Chicagoans will get a taste of warmer spring weather Wednesday, but things will change dramatically in a matter of days. Shifting winds, dropping temps and a storm system on the way will lead to cooler conditions, rain and possibly even snow just days after the area sees its warmest temperatures of the year so far.
