ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

The struggle to give Ukraine more fighter jets shows how some NATO militaries still rely on Soviet-era weapons

By Constantine Atlamazoglou
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lRkJd_0ehJNrnT00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OTAs1_0ehJNrnT00
A Polish Air Force MiG-29 jet.

REUTERS.

  • The US and its allies have scrambled to supply Ukraine with arms as it fights the Russian invasion.
  • Providing fighter jets is challenging because most Ukrainian pilots haven't flown them before.
  • The search for aircraft highlights the role Soviet-era weapons still have in some NATO militaries.

Last week, the Polish government unexpectedly offered to transfer its entire operational MiG-29 fleet — 23 aircraft — to the US in order to deliver them to Ukraine.

In exchange, Poland asked the US for used aircraft with corresponding operational capabilities, and Warsaw called on other NATO members that fly MiG-29s to do the same.

The Biden administration appears to have rebuffed the proposal , though other US officials say it is still under discussion.

While the jets may not change hands, the incident highlights the continued use of the Soviet-designed MiG-29 by NATO militaries, which is a logistical challenge and, increasingly, a geopolitical headache.

A worthy contemporary

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BBCjx_0ehJNrnT00
A MiG-29 performs at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, on August 2, 2015.

REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

The MiG-29 was originally an air-superiority fighter designed by the Soviet Union in the 1970s in an effort to match the US-made F-15 and F-16, which had been introduced to Western air forces a few years before.

The MiG-29 first entered service in 1982, and other multi-role variants soon followed.

The common MiG-29A variant can reach speeds of Mach 2.3, or roughly 1,750 mph. Its range of only 900 miles reflected its main role as an air-superiority fighter. The F-15 has a top speed of 1,875 mph and a range of 3,450 miles, while the F-16 can reach speeds of 1,345 mph and a range of 1,400 miles.

The MiG has one 30mm cannon and can carry a mix of six air-to-air radar-guided medium-range missiles or infrared-guided short-range missiles. In its multi-role configuration, it can carry bombs and rockets to strike ground targets. MiG-29s also have a helmet-mounted aiming device that allows the pilot to direct missiles by simply looking at a target at close range.

The F-15 and F-16 both have a 20mm cannon and can carry a mix of eight and six medium- and short-range missiles, respectively. Both can also be equipped to strike ground targets. Current F-15 and F-16 variants have the Joint Helmet Mounted Cueing System , with which a pilot can lock onto a target just by turning the helmet toward it.

A jet of a different world

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ir2lH_0ehJNrnT00
A US Air Force B-52H flies with Polish MiG-29s and US F-15Es, on February 24, 2022.

US Air Force/Airman 1st Class Zachary Wright

The MiG-29A was a capable jet and a worthy adversary. During the Cold War, it and other Soviet-designed aircraft were exported to Warsaw Pact and nonaligned countries, though nonaligned countries received an inferior version.

As NATO expanded eastward after the Cold War, it incorporated former Soviet republics and Warsaw Pact members, some of which brought with them an inventory of MiG-29s.

Those new NATO allies were also offered American equipment, including aircraft, for the first time, leading many to begin phasing out their Soviet-made aircraft for political and operational reasons.

Throughout the 1990s and early 2000s, the number of NATO countries using the MiG-29 dwindled. The Czech Republic traded its fleet to Poland in 1995. Germany gave all its operational MiG-29s to Poland in 2004. Romania retired its MiG-29s in 2003, and Hungary did so in 2010.

That left three NATO militaries with MiG-29s: Slovakia, Bulgaria, and Poland, which had the largest fleet. At the same time, those three militaries began to struggle to maintain their jets.

Limited Western support

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yukUZ_0ehJNrnT00
A Ukrainian pilot exits a MiG-29 at a base outside of Kyiv, on November 23, 2016.

Danil Shamkin/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Since the MiG-29 was a Soviet creation, its avionics were incompatible with NATO standards.

MiG-29s belonging to NATO members lacked Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) systems, leaving them unable to electronically identify other NATO aircraft as friendly or to be recognized as friendly themselves. NATO-compatible radios and improved navigation systems had to be installed in the MiGs to obtain NATO certification.

The manufacturer, the Russian Aircraft Corporation "MiG," could maintain the jets and upgrade them in order to extend their service lives, but relying on Russia to maintain their small MiG-29 fleets had for years been a point of contention among Bulgarian and Slovakian officials.

Currently, the only Western company that can maintain MiG-29s without Russian technical input is Poland's Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa. PGZ maintains and upgrades the Polish Air Force's MiG-29s, allowing it to continue operating them and reducing Warsaw's exposure to Moscow.

PGZ does not have the Russian manufacturer's license to repair or produce MiG-29 engines. Bulgaria's 2015 decision to award its MiG-29 maintenance contract to Poland for the first time drew ire from Russia's United Aircraft Corporation. (MiG and Russia's five other major plane makers were merged into UAC by presidential decree in 2006.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZZoPt_0ehJNrnT00
A MiG-29.

AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky

Slovakia, Bulgaria, and Poland already struggled to find replacement airframe and engine parts for the MiG-29 before sanctions imposed on Russia following its annexation of Crimea in 2014 further constricted supply.

These factors mean that for NATO's MiG-29 users, the aircraft has approached the end of its service life as defense relations with Moscow become untenable.

The MiG's days in NATO are numbered. Each of the alliance's three operators has made plans to replace them with US-made jets.

Poland has kept its MiG-29s on operational parity with its F-16s, but it is fast modernizing its air force and has ordered 32 F-35As .

Slovakia ordered 14 F-16s in 2018, and Bulgaria agreed to buy eight of the jets in 2019. Both countries were to receive their new fighters in the early 2020s, but supply-chain issues have delayed both deliveries until the middle of the decade.

Constantine Atlamazoglou works on transatlantic and European security. He holds a master's degree in security studies and European affairs from the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 1

Related
AFP

Russian plane lands in US to remove diplomats expelled for alleged espionage

A Russian plane landed at Washington's international airport Saturday to pick up about a dozen diplomats from Moscow's UN mission who are accused by Washington of espionage, authorities said. The United States closed its airspace to all Russian aircraft after Moscow invaded Ukraine. The Ilyushin Il-96 aircraft was allowed, however, to land at Dulles International Airport. The landing was confirmed by the FlightAware website, which tracks all air movement. "The US government approved a flight chartered by the Russian government to facilitate the departure of Russian UN Mission personnel who were expelled for abuse of their privileges of residence," a State Department spokesman told AFP.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nato#Us Air#Ukraine#Fighter Aircraft#Air Base#Soviet#Polish#Reuters#Russian#Ukrainian#Mig 29a
Fortune

‘Money doesn’t mean anything anymore’: 10 Russians explain what it’s like to live under Western sanctions and a Kremlin crackdown

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Elena, a 31-year-old content freelancer, had rented out her Moscow apartment on Airbnb enough times since 2018 to earn her the “super host” badge. She was earning the equivalent of $1,000 a month. “My listing was booked up most of the time,” she says. “I only had three to four days vacant during a month.” But overnight, that income stream disappeared. On March 3, the home-renting site suspended the platform for Russian and Belarusian users after Russia invaded Ukraine.
RUSSIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
San Francisco Chronicle

Ukraine just suffered an unheralded casualty in its war with Russia

As I write this, Russian troops reportedly are moving north through the Odessa oblast, or region, toward the river Kodyma, along which sits a town called Balta. This is not new territory for Balta, which like much of Ukraine has been contested over centuries of wars. But in recent years, Balta has actually broken a lot of new ground, at least when it comes to the practice of citizen-centered democracy. In 2016, Balta adopted participatory budgeting, an innovative process — originated in Brazil — in which citizens rather than officials determine their local budget. Balta also gave its young people their own governing council and a decision-making process to influence local policies.
POLITICS
Indy100

The map of where you need to go to survive a nuclear war

Things are getting.... worrying. As Independent columnist Rupert Cornwell says, 'Nuclear war is no longer the stuff of dystopian novellas – it's a very real and immediate threat' "Small unsettling things are also happening amid the giant upheavals of Trump-world...George Orwell’s 1984 has shot to the top of Amazon bestseller list, while demand has surged for other dystopian novels such as Aldous Huxley’s Brave New World and Ray Bradbury’s Fahrenheit 451. And now there’s the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, and its Doomsday Clock, which shows how near we are to the apocalypse. The scientists who manipulate the device moved...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Captured Russian prisoner sobs as he tells his mother Putin's forces have destroyed kindergartens and hospital wards - and begs her to spread the truth back home

A captured Russian prisoner sobbed on the phone to his mother while telling her how Vladimir Putin's forces have destroyed kindergartens and hospital wards. Harrowing footage shows the soldier captured in Ukraine desperately begging his mother to spread word of the truth back home. He rocks back and forth in...
POLITICS
Business Insider

Business Insider

432K+
Followers
27K+
Post
213M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy