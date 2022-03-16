ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix's 'The Pentaverate' Trailer Sees Mike Myers Playing Eight Different Characters

Cover picture for the articleNetflix has dropped off the official trailer for The Pentaverate, an upcoming comedy series starring Mike Myers that centers on a secret society with five members. The trailer arrives shortly after Myers created an official Instagram account, where he has posted several images with fives in...

Collider

‘The Pentaverate’ First Look Images and Character Posters Reveals the Dark Secrets of Mike Myers' Comedy Series

Netflix has released the first look images and character posters for The Pentaverate, the highly-anticipated limited comedy series created by the legendary Mike Myers (Austin Powers). The first look images set the bizarre tone for the show, which follows an old-school Canadian journalist trying to expose the world's most powerful secret society.
musictimes.com

Traci Braxton Cause of Death Revealed: Singer Dies Unexpectedly at 50

Traci Braxton, a renowned singer who also starred in "Braxton Family Values," has died. She was 50. Her sister, Toni Braxton, first confirmed the news in a statement on Instagram. She uploaded a black-and-white photo of herself along with her siblings as she paid tribute to the late singer. "It...
Hello Magazine

David Muir shares joyous family news – and fans say the same thing

David Muir likes to keep his personal life private, but he made an exception last September when he shared some joyous family news with his fans. The ABC News anchor revealed he is a "proud uncle" after he watched his niece, Finan Malcolm, finally graduate from Cornell University after a year of waiting due to the pandemic. Posting several photos on Instagram of Finan's special day, David looked elated as he posed with the graduate, who was kitted out in her cap and gown.
Upworthy

Robert De Niro opens up about how raising biracial children changed his life

Hollywood actor Robert De Niro has opened up about the deep love he has for his children and raising his biracial kids in the current political climate. De Niro has six children and said he always wishes to be around them. “I love my children, just being with them. When you have the good moments, you forget about the ones that weren’t good,” he told Us Weekly. De Niro has been a mainstay of Hollywood for decades and very few can claim to have starred in as many iconic blockbusters as the actor has, including "Taxi Driver," "The Godfather," "Mean Streets" and more. While he has had a stellar acting career, De Niro's personal life has been a set of crests and troughs. He married his "Taxi Driver" co-star, Diahnne Abbott in 1976 and the pair had a son, Raphael. He also adopted Abbott's daughter from a previous relationship, Drena De Niro. The pair divorced in 1988 after more than a decade together.
hypebeast.com

Netflix Reveals Release Date for Live-Action 'Resident Evil' Series

Netflix has unveiled the official release date for its live-action adaptation of the popular video game, Resident Evil. The new series is different from Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, which is an anime adaptation of the survivor horror video game that debuted last summer on the streaming platform. The live-action series...
HollywoodLife

Vanessa Williams’ Husband: Meet Jim Skrip, Plus Look Back At Her Previous Two Marriages

Here’s everything you need to know about Vanessa Williams’ current husband, Jim Skrip and her two ex-husbands, Rick Fox and Ramon Hervey II. Vanessa Williams shot up to stardom after she was the first Black woman to be crowned Miss America. The 58-year-old then went on to pursue a career as an actress, singer and producer. She has found success both on the stage and the screen. She has starred on Broadway in Into The Woods and Kiss Of The Spider Woman and will be returning to the stage this may in POTUS. She’s also known for her on-screen credits in Ugly Betty, Shaft and Desperate Housewives. Through it all, she has been married multiple times, which she spoke about in an essay with Glamour.
hypebeast.com

Netflix Drops Live-Action Trailer for 'He’s Expecting'

When it comes to male pregnancy, the West had Junior and the East had Eri Sakai’s manga Kentarō Hiyama’s First Pregnancy (Hiyama Kentarō no Ninshin). Both are comedies and deal with opposite-sex childbearing, but this is where the similarities end. Netflix has just revealed the trailer...
Outsider.com

Keanu Reeves’s Wife: Meet the Action Hero’s Real Life Love

Keanu Reeves is something of a treasure both for his acting prowess and acts of benevolence. When he isn’t starring in top-tier action movies, he’s doing things like giving Harley Davidson bikes for his peers to thank them for their work. However, something we’re not quite as knowledgeable about is his love life. Luckily, Keanu Reeves is happy with his wife, Alexandra Grant, though it’s been a long journey to get there.
hypebeast.com

Sonic and Tails Face Off Against Doctor Eggman in the Final Trailer for ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’

A final trailer is out for Paramount Pictures’ Sonic the Hedgehog 2. Following 2020’s debut release, the action-comedy sees Ben Schwartz return as the voice of Sonic. Alongside Schwartz, the trailer gave viewers a preview of some new additions to the voice cast. Colleen O’Shaughnessey will once again appear as Tails, the only voice cast member to reprise her role from the original Sega game franchise, while Idris Elba has signed on to the sequel, voicing Knuckles the Echidna. In the live-action cast, James Marsden plays Tom Wachowski, a local sheriff of Green Hills, Montana and Sonic’s friend. Jim Carrey has taken on the part of mad scientist Dr. Ivo Robotnik, also known as Eggman.
Sacramento Bee

Traveling Through Time! See the ‘Outlander’ Characters in Different Eras

New times and places! Throughout Outlander’s tenure, Claire Randall and the rest of the Fraser family have traveled through time — from 18th century Scotland to 20th century America. The Starz drama — which premiered in August 2014 — introduced viewers to combat nurse Claire Randall (Caitriona Balfe)...
rollingout.com

D.L. Hughley insults Kanye West again, this time even more harshly

Comedian D.L. Hughley wields his tongue like a sensei. Unlike his other Kings of Comedy alumnae, Hughley opts for the jugular when he eyes fresh prey — particularly when someone comes for him unbidden. Take Ye West as exhibit A. It seems that Yeezy took umbrage at Hughley opining...
theplaylist.net

‘The Pentaverate’ Teaser: Mike Myers Uncovers An Ancient Conspiracy In Upcoming Netflix Comedy Series

It’s been a long time since Mike Myers was at the center of a major comedy. Aside from two or three small film roles and the occasional TV commercial or late show appearance as Dr. Evil, Myers has become more of a ‘90s pop culture reference than a working actor. But he’s finally back in the spotlight with a new original series for Netflix called “The Pentaverate” in which he will, once again, play a multitude of different characters.
hypebeast.com

Live-Action 'Fullmetal Alchemist' Films Receive Full Trailer

The full trailer for the two sequels to the live-action Fullmetal Alchemist adaptation has just been released. Following the later arcs of the original manga, Fullmetal Alchemist: Final Chapter – The Avenger Scar and Fullmetal Alchemist: Final Chapter – The Last Transmutation will feature a whole host of new characters, including Mackenyu Arata as Scar, Yuina Kuroshima as Lan Fan Keisuke Watanabe as Ling Yao, Yuki Yamada as Solf J. Kimblee, Hiroshi Tachi as King Bradley, Koji Yamamoto as Alex Louis Armstrong, Chiaki Kuriyama as Olivier Mira Armstrong, Seiyo Uchino as Van Hohenheim, Yukie Nakama as Trisha Elric, Jun Fubuki as Pinako Rockbell, Naohito Fujiki as Yuriy Rockbell, Kaoru Okunuki as Sarah Rockbell, Koboro Terada as Selim Bradley, Long Meng Rou as May Chang, and Haruhi Ryoga as Izumi Curtis.
hypebeast.com

Kaytranada and Joyce Wrice Team Up for R&B Anthem “Iced Tea”

Following the release of her debut LP Overgrown, San Diego singer Joyce Wrice has returned with a new single produced by Kaytranada. Entitled “Iced Tea,” the single is a groovy laidback jam arriving just in time for spring. “It’s been exactly a year since the release of my...
hypebeast.com

Pete Davidson Is Going to Space on Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin

Man of the moment Pete Davidson is said to be heading to space, blasting up on Jeff Bezos‘ Blue Origin as part of the company’s fourth flight. The news reminds many Davidson fans of his SNL sketch “Chad on Mars,” which featured Miley Cyrus alongside SpaceX founder Elon Musk — Bezos and Blue Origins’ direct competitor.
hypebeast.com

The Weeknd Gives a Sneak Peek at His 'Simpsons' Character Ahead of Debut

The Weeknd continues to make a splash in career highlights the past three years and this time the Toronto-crooner is checking one more item off his bucket list. Earlier this month, The Simpsons announced that the singer will be making an appearance in the iconic cartoon series. Earlier this week,...
hypebeast.com

LEGO's Upcoming 'Back to the Future' Time Machine Set Sees Three Build Modes

LEGO is teaming up with Universal for a special Back to the Future release. Taking one of the most iconic vehicles in Hollywood history — the modified DeLorean — LEGO has created a 1,856 piece set of the time machine. There’s a bit of each film in this build as fans have three variations of the time machine to choose from in the single set, including the one from Back To The Future II with fold-up tires. Details like a light-up flux capacitor, a toy box of plutonium, Marty’s hoverboard, and Doc Brown and Marty McFly minifigures complete the offering.
