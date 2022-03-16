ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Spiders to face-off with Big 10 Champs

By Will Gonzalez
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lw0ED_0ehJLK2Q00

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WRIC) — The 12-seed vs. 5-seed matchups of the NCAA Tournament’s round of 64 is known for producing a significant number of upsets .

Unfortunately for the 12-seed Richmond Spiders, the Iowa Hawkeyes are a particularly formidable 5-seed.

Only three other teams in Division I basketball have scored more points per game and have had fewer turnovers this year than the Big 10 Champion Hawkeyes, who also have the highest assist/turnover ratio in the entirety of Division 1 . Iowa ranks No. 11 in scoring margin and No. 7 in turnover margin .

Iowa’s stats show their ability to score often while simultaneously taking good care of the ball. Luckily for Richmond, the stats they rank top-50 in show their high level of maturity and discipline as a team. The Spiders rank No. 14 in assist/turnover ratio , No. 18 in fewest personal fouls per game , No. 45 in fewest turnovers , No. 23 in turnover margin and No. 8 in fewest turnovers per game .

Longwood Lancers hoping to maintain momentum against Tennessee Volunteers

Richmond’s calm and collected style of play is due to not only the actual age of the players — many of which are graduate students — but also their chemistry and sense of community as a team.

“These are guys that I’ve played with for five years now so to be able to accomplish this with them has been great,” said Spiders guard Jacob Gilyard. We’re a close team on the court. I think we all feed off each other and play well together, but I mean we’re extremely close off the court.”

The Richmond Spiders will play their first game against the Iowa Hawkeyes in program history tomorrow at 3:10 p.m. on truTV.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WRIC - ABC 8News

NC State ends Longwood women’s season, 68-96

The Lancers won their their first Big South Conference Championship and made their first tournament appearance in program history this year in their most successful postseason since 2003, when they won the Conference Carolinas title and made it to the round of 32 in the NCAA Division II Tournament.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia College Sports
Local
Virginia College Basketball
State
Iowa State
City
Richmond, VA
Richmond, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia Basketball
Richmond, VA
Basketball
Richmond, VA
College Basketball
Richmond, VA
College Sports
Local
Virginia Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Gilyard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Face Off#Tennessee Volunteers#Richmond Spiders#The Ncaa Tournament#The Iowa Hawkeyes#Division 1#Longwood Lancers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Virginia’s worst commutes – luckily Richmond isn’t one

When the COVID-19 pandemic made millions of Americans remote workers, it also abruptly ended the commutes that bookend the workday. As some of those workers return to the office, conversations around the drawbacks of commutes have become more vocal. Here is a list of the cities with the worst commutes in Virginia using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy