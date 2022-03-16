Spiders to face-off with Big 10 Champs
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WRIC) — The 12-seed vs. 5-seed matchups of the NCAA Tournament’s round of 64 is known for producing a significant number of upsets .
Unfortunately for the 12-seed Richmond Spiders, the Iowa Hawkeyes are a particularly formidable 5-seed.
Only three other teams in Division I basketball have scored more points per game and have had fewer turnovers this year than the Big 10 Champion Hawkeyes, who also have the highest assist/turnover ratio in the entirety of Division 1 . Iowa ranks No. 11 in scoring margin and No. 7 in turnover margin .
Iowa's stats show their ability to score often while simultaneously taking good care of the ball. Luckily for Richmond, the stats they rank top-50 in show their high level of maturity and discipline as a team. The Spiders rank No. 14 in assist/turnover ratio , No. 18 in fewest personal fouls per game , No. 45 in fewest turnovers , No. 23 in turnover margin and No. 8 in fewest turnovers per game .
Richmond’s calm and collected style of play is due to not only the actual age of the players — many of which are graduate students — but also their chemistry and sense of community as a team.
“These are guys that I’ve played with for five years now so to be able to accomplish this with them has been great,” said Spiders guard Jacob Gilyard. We’re a close team on the court. I think we all feed off each other and play well together, but I mean we’re extremely close off the court.”
