The Red Sox have big plans for Bobby Dalbec this spring. Spring training is officially underway and the Red Sox have their first win on the board! Interestingly enough the man we’re here to talk about today, Bobby Dalbec, played a part in that win. In Fact, he crushed the first homer of all of spring training and got Boston off on the right foot in the Grapefruit League.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO