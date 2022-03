Jones is coming off the worst statistical year of his career, in which he struggled to stay on the field as he dealt with nagging injuries — something Falcons fans know all too well. As the Falcons front office competes with the Saints for Watson, they could end up competing against the Bucs for Jones. Obviously, there’s a scenario where Watson goes to New Orleans and Jones joins Brady in Tampa. I can’t imagine how Falcons fans will deal with it if that day comes.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO