3 charged in the killing of KRON4 security guard Kevin Nishita

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department announced Wednesday afternoon that the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office charged three people for the homicide of KRON4 security guard Kevin Nishita.

Police did not immediately release the names of the suspects charged.

Currently, two suspects are in custody. Investigators are working to locate the third suspect.

Kevin Nishita

On Nov. 24, Nishita was on assignment guarding a KRON4 news reporter covering a retail theft in Oakland on 14th Street. Someone shot Nishita in an attempt to steal camera equipment.

He worked for Star Security, which sends guards to protect Bay Area news crews while they are out on stories.

Nishita honorably and bravely protected Bay Area TV reporters for years. He left behind a wife, two children, and three grandchildren.

Prior to working as a guard, he served as a police officer at the Oakland Housing Authority, Hayward Police, San Jose Police, and the Colma Police departments.

Oakland Police Chief LeRonne L. Armstrong will hold a press conference Thursday to discuss more details of the case.

