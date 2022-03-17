ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
March Madness in Portland: Can Gonzaga finally win a national championship?

By Andy Dieckhoff
Lake Oswego Review
Lake Oswego Review
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=083SwX_0ehJJ9cw00 The small, private school in Spokane has been building itself into a winner for 25 years. Can Gonzaga finally win it all?

It seems to be the same refrain every March, one that grows louder and more confident with each passing season.

After 25 seasons of incremental progress toward the Holy Grail of college hoops, this may be the year that Gonzaga finally cuts down the nets.

The Bulldogs — or 'the Zags,' as they're more colloquially known — will take on Georgia State, March 17 at the Moda Center; one of several March Madness games taking place in Portland this week. Gonzaga has been slowly climbing the ladder since the mid-1990s and now find themselves at the top rung. As the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament for the second year in a row, this private Jesuit school nestled in northeastern Washington is seen as the odds-on favorite to win it all.

Last season, the team came as close as it ever has. Playing in their second national championship game in school history, the Zags were overrun by a white-hot Baylor squad that stole the moment to win its own first-ever national title. While Gonzaga also made the final in 2017, it faced one of the sport's royal families — the North Carolina Tar Heels — and fell in a 71-65 classic.

Gonzaga has been so good for so long, people don't always know how to process a team like this.

The school has made every NCAA Tournament since 1999, a run that includes 11 total Sweet 16 appearances, five trips to the Elite Eight, in addition to those two cracks at the national title game. Almost all of that success has come with head coach Mark Few at the helm.

There were others who laid the groundwork before Few, a Creswell native and a University of Oregon graduate, who turned the Zags into a national powerhouse. Dan Fitzgerald is the coach that led Gonzaga to its first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance in 1995, after more than 50 years of futility. That Big Dance lasted just one song, though, as Gonzaga was an overmatched No. 14 seed that was beaten 87-63 by Maryland.

Not long after that, Dan Monson was the team's skipper — and he was in charge when Gonzaga officially landed on the map.

In the 1999 NCAA Tournament, just Gonzaga's second appearance all-time, the Zags received a No. 10 seed and took on Minnesota from the Big Ten. This time, the small school would not be denied. After dispatching of the Golden Gophers in the first round, Gonzaga pulled off another major upset of No. 2 Stanford to reach the Sweet 16. The Bulldogs took it even one step further, firmly establishing themselves as a Cinderella story by knocking off No. 6 Florida to reach the Elite Eight.

That season's run ended there, but Gonzaga's rise as a program was just getting started.

Monson immediately parlayed his tournament success into a bigger job, as Minnesota decided to hire the man that had just beaten the Gophers in the Big Dance. Monson was seen as a coach on the rise, and Gonzaga's future was seen as something of a question mark. A fun flash in the pan, but perhaps not much more than that.

While Monson was enjoying his greener pasture — one from which he would be ousted eight years later — his replacement, the former assistant Few, committed himself to Spokane.

In Few's first season at the helm, Gonzaga enjoyed its first-ever appearance in the AP Top 25 poll and made it back to the Sweet 16. In two decades and change since taking the job, big schools have come calling for Few to switch jobs, and bigger conferences have come calling for Gonzaga to join their ranks. But every single time, the suitors have been beaten back as Few and the Zags dug their heels further into becoming the West Coast Conference's most dominant program.

Now, 23 seasons later, Gonzaga has never missed the NCAA Tournament on Few's watch, and now the team is knocking at the door of history.

But Gonzaga has knocked at this door before. Their seeming inability to break through has caused many college basketball pundits and casual fans alike to sour on the Zags as a true title contender. A great feel-good story, but not something to be taken seriously.

So, on the precipice of their latest attempt to push this boulder up the mountain, why should this year be any different for Gonzaga?

"We have three guys that are in the NBA off last year's team, and two of them were -- had been with us a long, long time in Corey and Joel, and were great players but they were also kind of the heart and soul of our program," Few said at Wednesday's pre-tournament press conference. "We had a lot of new faces, and I think that the great thing about this year's team is how easily they assimilated together and how they gave up different aspects of their game for the good of the team."

A good place to start, of course, is the roster.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0src3P_0ehJJ9cw00

The team features the potential No. 1 pick in this summer's NBA Draft, freshman 7-footer Chet Holmgren. Often stylized as a 'unicorn' for his unique blend of size, agility, defense, shooting and passing, Holmgren is one of the most efficient and effective players in the nation.

The Zags also returned a number of major pieces from last year's run to the title game, including reigning All-American Drew Timme. The 6-foot-9 Texan forward became a cult icon last season thanks to a handlebar mustache and a penchant for crowd work. There were basketball reasons, too — his efficient scoring and incredible footwork in the post being the main ones.

Gonzaga also has more solidified roles at the guard position this year. Last season, another top NBA prospect was on the court for the Zags. Jalen Suggs, now of the NBA's Orlando Magic, provided one of the tournament's best moments when his half-court 3-pointer banked in at the buzzer to beat UCLA in the Final Four national semifinal. But Suggs' role as a primary ball-handler meant that backcourt mate Andrew Nembhard — a more natural point guard — was perhaps underutilized.

With Suggs gone, Nembhard has taken over as the lead guard and proven himself to be one of the top floor generals in America. The Zags also brought in sharpshooter Rasir Bolton as a graduate transfer from Penn State, and senior forward Anton Watson is one of the country's best options off the bench. Throw in the development of other young players like sophomore wing Julian Strawther and two more promising freshman guards in Hunter Sallis and Nolan Hickman, and the result is a witches' brew that no team should want to face this March.

As for Gonzaga's path to its first-ever national championship, the road won't be easy — but it never is.

"Look around the Pacific Northwest or even out west, who was fortunate enough to make the tournament, let alone get a high seed," Few said. "We feel blessed to be able to do that. To be the No. 1 seed is something we do cherish because it just shows you're the best out of everybody for four and a half months. You really, really earned this."

The Zags open against No. 16 Georgia State, a team that is analytically better than its exceptionally low seeding. That one should be an easy stroll for the No. 1 overall team in Division I hoops, but the margins for error shrink precipitously after that. A date with either Boise State or Memphis awaits in the second round, and either of those team's strong defenses will stand a chance — slim though it may be — at stopping Gonzaga's juggernaut offense. If it's Boise State in the other corner, then Few would be going up against one of his proteges, BSU head coach Leon Rice.

Arkansas or Connecticut loom as the most likely opponents in the Sweet 16 round, and both of those matchups are favorable for the Zags. They can run with Arkansas' guards or slog through the mud with UConn's big men — either way, Gonzaga should make it to the West Region final.

A win in the Sweet 16 would set up a potential matchup with Duke — a rematch of the Maui Invitational classic from this past Thanksgiving weekend. The Blue Devils, who are looking for their own storybook ending as head coach Mike Krzyzewski wraps up his 42-year tenure in Durham, N.C., won 84-81 back in November. Four months later, Gonzaga may be well positioned to exact its revenge and be the team that officially ends Coach K's career.

Should the Zags make it to the Final Four, it could set up another high-level rematch. The No. 1 seed in the East Regional, Baylor, will be the favorites to top that quadrant of the bracket. If the Bears are lined up against Gonzaga in the national semifinal, expect Few's club to exorcise the demons from last year's letdown in the title game. Kentucky — one of the game's most storied programs — is another top option to make it out of the East.

On the other side of the bracket, three teams stand out as having serious potential to reach the national championship game — and each provides its own interesting plotline as it pertains to Gonzaga.

Arizona, the top seed in the South, comes into the NCAA Tournament as a serious title contender, and they do so under first-year head coach Tommy Lloyd — who took the job after spending more than a decade in Spokane as a Gonzaga assistant.

The other No. 1 seed, Kansas, represents perhaps the bluest of college basketball's blue-blood programs. If Gonzaga were to topple a program of that stature for its first-ever national title, that victory would be dripping with David vs. Goliath symbolism.

Lastly, there's Auburn, the No. 2 seed in the Midwest Region. The Tigers have their own top NBA prospect in freshman Jabari Smith, the country's top interior defender in sophomore Walker Kessler, and a stable of tough, playmaking guards. Like Baylor last season, Auburn joins Gonzaga in seeking its first-ever title — so in many ways, this matchup would be the most similar to last year's final.

Of course, fantasizing about possible title-game matchups is putting the cart squarely in front of the horse. Gonzaga will have plenty of tough tests on their way back to the verge of glory.

So, after 25 years of building toward this moment, a familiar refrain is being sung once again.

This may be the year that Gonzaga finally wins it all.

"This thing we start tomorrow is just a three-week crapshoot and you've got to be really good, but you've got to be lucky, too," Few said."Those are two different entities. We're at the point now where you're right, whether we haven't won it or whether we have won a championship, we want to win this thing as bad as anybody, but we're also, I feel, smart enough and balanced enough to really cherish the accomplishment that we had not only this year but in years past."

