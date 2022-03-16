ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

VB woman sentenced in 2019 crash on Great Neck Rd

By Julius Ayo
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FzZ6E_0ehJJ0gP00

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach woman has been sentenced in connection to a 2019 crash that sent her and her passenger to the hospital.

PREVIOUS: Virginia Beach woman pleads guilty to DWI in connection to 2019 crash

The crash occurred in early July 2019 in the 1000 block of Great Neck Road.

Responding officers found a four-door black Mazda had impacted a tree. Two people, Maria Reid and her passenger were sent to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

In July 2021, Reid pleaded guilty to charges of DUI resulting in serious injury and DWI.

On Wednesday, Reid was sentenced to 7 months and 4 years unsupervised probation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Virginia Beach, VA
Sports
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
Virginia Beach, VA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Vb#Great Neck Rd#Dwi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mazda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
NewsBreak
Sports
WAVY News 10

NC deputy fired after found drunk in patrol vehicle

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Martin County Sheriff’s Office deputy was fired after another deputy found him drunk in a patrol vehicle. Martin County Sheriff Tim Manning said in a press release early Saturday morning that a deputy arrived at the Duck-Thru in Hamilton at around 9:41 p.m. on Friday and saw Deputy Hillard Wilson […]
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy