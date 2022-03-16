VB woman sentenced in 2019 crash on Great Neck Rd

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach woman has been sentenced in connection to a 2019 crash that sent her and her passenger to the hospital.

The crash occurred in early July 2019 in the 1000 block of Great Neck Road.

Responding officers found a four-door black Mazda had impacted a tree. Two people, Maria Reid and her passenger were sent to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

In July 2021, Reid pleaded guilty to charges of DUI resulting in serious injury and DWI.

On Wednesday, Reid was sentenced to 7 months and 4 years unsupervised probation.

