Two years since Illinois’ first COVID-19 death

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Wednesday marked two years since the death of Patricia Frieson, Illinois’ first official COVID victim.

Frieson was a resident of Chicago’s South Side. The 61-year-old was a retired nurse. More than 3 million Illinoisans have been infected by the virus since her death, and more than 33,000 have died.

Treatments have improved greatly since 2020, as several vaccines are now available. Nearly 70% of Illinois residents are now fully vaccinated.

