Titus O'Neil isn't done yet. Titus O'Neil is a global ambassador for WWE and still regularly does work with the promotion and interviews to promote them. Titus O'Neil has not been a regular wrestler for quite some time and outside of having the distinction of being the first-ever WWE 24/7 Champion, Titus has never held a singles WWE Championship. Last year, he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as a recipient of The Warrior Award for his charitable contributions.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO