Colin Kaepernick shared a video of the passing drill workout he did with star wide receiver Tyler Lockett

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

  • Colin Kaepernick hasn't played in the NFL since 2016 but has said he is interested in returning.
  • Kaepernick shared a video of him practicing passing drills with Seattle Seahawks star Tyler Lockett.
  • Lockett, whose team lost its quarterback this offseason, said Kaepernick is "ready" on Twitter.

Colin Kaepernick shared a video of himself practicing passing drills with Seattle Seahawks star wide receiver Tyler Lockett on Monday.

In the seven-minute video, which Kaepernick posted to Youtube, the quarterback was seen taking simulated snaps, practicing footwork in the pocket, and launching passes as deep as 65 yards to Lockett. Locket re-shared the video on Twitter saying "That man Kap is ready!"

Kaepernick hasn't been on an NFL roster since he was released by the San Francisco 49ers after the 2016 season. Kaepernick sued the NFL in 2017 alleging that team owners colluded to keep him and his former teammate Eric Reid out of the league for protesting racial injustice and police brutality by kneeling during the playing of the national anthem before games, his attorney Mark Geragos said . Kaepernick and Reid ultimately settled the case for $10 million in November 2019, Insider previously reported .

Kaepernick had an opportunity to try out for seven different NFL teams during a workout that same month, but made a last-minute change in the workout's location and opened it up to the public, according to USA Today . Kaepernick did not sign with any of the teams in attendance after that workout.

Kaepernick has said he wants to play in the league again

Kaepernick said in March that he is still hoping to return to the NFL and that he's "in the best shape of his life," according to ESPN .

Kaepernick reportedly follows a vegan diet , NBC Sports reported , and said in a 2019 Instagram post that he has worked out in the weight room five days a week starting at 5 am since 2016.

Several NFL teams have quarterback vacancies after this year's free agency period, including Lockett's Seahawks after the team traded longtime quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos on Wednesday.

The Seahawks hosted Kaepernick for a workout in 2017, but head coach Pete Carroll said the team did not sign Kaepernick because he was a starting-caliber quarterback at a time when Wilson was still in Seattle. But Carrol said in a press conference in 2020 that he regrets not signing Kaepernick "just to do it" in 2017, but added that there was still time left to do it.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 2

