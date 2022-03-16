ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

James River Freeway construction causes delays for Springfield drivers

By Sydney Moran, Carrie Winchel
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rVERf_0ehJFI3i00

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Lane shifts part of MoDOT’s James River Freeway widening project have caused traffic backups for drivers Wednesday.

Crews are working on James River Freeway (Route 60) between the area just west of Glenstone Avenue and U.S. Route 65 in Springfield. Wednesday, traffic going westbound was put into a single lane underneath the 60-65 interchange.

Find the cheapest gas prices in Springfield

Drivers said to have seen backups spread as far as from Glenstone to National. MoDOT said drivers should expect delays during times like rush hour.

MoDOT plans to add barrier walls both East and Westbound so crews can safely finish work. Drivers are encouraged to consider alternate routes and avoid the construction and lane shifts.

MoDOT’s goal is to have everything opened up by June 1, 2022.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KOLR10 News

Greene County firefighter dies in firetruck crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– A firefighter has died after his vehicle crashed while attempting to respond to a structure fire outside of Springfield. With the Ebenezer Fire Protection District, Dustin Brandhorst, 36, was en route to the fire at about 8:48 p.m. on Friday, March 18, with emergency equipment activated. At the intersection of A Highway and […]
GREENE COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, MO
Springfield, MO
Government
Springfield, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Missouri Government
Springfield, MO
Traffic
Local
Missouri Traffic
KOLR10 News

Chain-reaction crash causes multiple fatalities in Charleston, Missouri

CHARLESTON, Mo. (AP) — Officials say Interstate 57 near Charleston in southeast Missouri is closed in both directions after chain-reaction crashes involving dozens of vehicles. The Mississippi County Coroner says 5 fatalities have been confirmed. Interstate 57 was closed in Mississippi County from the Missouri-Illinois border at the Mississippi River to Interstate 55 in Sikeston. […]
CHARLESTON, MO
KOLR10 News

Grant will help fund new sirens in Strafford

STRAFFORD, Mo. - Springtime in the Ozarks brings warmer temperatures and severe weather. When it comes to sending out warnings about those storms, city officials in this Greene County town are making upgrades to keep residents safe. The City of Strafford says it has had issues in recent years with its outdoor severe weather siren system. At least two of the town's three units dated back to the Cold-War era. Parts for repairs were becoming scarce. The city applied for, and received, American Rescue Plan Act grant to pay for 50% of two brand new sirens. The total cost for the upgrades is $52,000. Martha Smartt, City Administrator, explained, “We are very pleased that we were selected to be able to receive this funding. It would have been very difficult for us to be able to make this happen apart from that. She added, “We hope to get this moving forward very quickly. But, due to staffing issues with the vendor, we have been assured it should be completed by the end of 2022.” Emergency managers remind all of us that sirens are designed to alert people outdoors. So, it's important to have several ways to get weather warnings. Those could include cell phones, weather radios, and tools like the KOLR10/Ozarks Fox weather app.
STRAFFORD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#James River#Freeway#Gas Prices#Modot#U S Route 65#Springfield Drivers#Glenstone
KOLR10 News

How gas prices have changed in Springfield in the last week

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Springfield using listings from AAA. Gas prices leveled out this week well above the $4 mark as rideshare giants Uber and Lyft announced temporary fuel surcharges to offset record-high prices at pumps across the country. Drivers will receive 100% of those charges. The price of […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Endangered man missing from Lebanon

LEBANON, Mo. – A Lebanon man is now missing and considered endangered. Mark Spence was last seen on March 17 at 7:30 pm on Morton Road in Lebanon wearing a red shirt and jeans. Mark suffers from a severe medical condition and is not very verbal. If located, contact the Lebanon Police Department at 417-532-3131.
LEBANON, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Sports
KOLR10 News

Applications open for SPD motorcycle safety course

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – During warm weather weeks, the Springfield Police Department (SPD) states it responds to motorcycle accidents almost every day. With spring just a couple of days away, SPD is putting together a free safety course for experienced riders. But why are the courses only being offered to experienced riders? SPD Corporal Ken Hall […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Body found in field near Nevada, MO

NEVADA, Mo. — A body found in a field near Nevada, Missouri Wednesday is now the subject of a death investigation. The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office first received a report of a body southeast of Nevada in a field. The Missouri State Highway Patrol was contacted and now their Division of Drug and Crime Control […]
NEVADA, MO
KOLR10 News

Is it safe to switch from premium to regular gas to save?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– With gas prices on the rise, drivers who typically use premium gas are having to make the switch to regular. “I use premium,” said Angela Goble, who has a car that calls for premium gas. “Well, I used to.” Goble said recent prices at the pump left her no choice to switch. “It’s […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy