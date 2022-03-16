James River Freeway construction causes delays for Springfield drivers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Lane shifts part of MoDOT’s James River Freeway widening project have caused traffic backups for drivers Wednesday.

Crews are working on James River Freeway (Route 60) between the area just west of Glenstone Avenue and U.S. Route 65 in Springfield. Wednesday, traffic going westbound was put into a single lane underneath the 60-65 interchange.

Drivers said to have seen backups spread as far as from Glenstone to National. MoDOT said drivers should expect delays during times like rush hour.

MoDOT plans to add barrier walls both East and Westbound so crews can safely finish work. Drivers are encouraged to consider alternate routes and avoid the construction and lane shifts.

MoDOT’s goal is to have everything opened up by June 1, 2022.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.