Batman and Fossil collaborated over a set of slick, Gotham-themed wristwatches!

By Sarang Sheth
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’ll be honest, it’s a little refreshing to see some Batman merchandise that ISN’T a LEGO Batmobile. Meet the latest official Batman drip, courtesy of the franchise’s collaboration with Fossil. The two watches released as a part of the Batman x Fossil collection are based on the theme of the Dark...

After Batmobile, blueprints show the Japanese + Italian influence in Bruce Wayne’s Batcycle

Digital artist Ashley Livingstone Thorp (a.k.a. Ash Thorp) has a deep-rooted connection to The Batman movie, designing the intimidating four-wheeled crime-fighting machine of the caped crusader. Matt Reeves was so impressed with the Batmobile blueprint that he went ahead giving the responsibility of creating the Batcycle design for the most anticipated movie of this year. Predictably Ash didn’t disappoint as the Batcycle came out to be truly badass. One that will pop any eyeballs in the vicinity.
Secretlab’s Batman Movie Edition Gaming Chair for your ultimate Batcave has detachable logo on backrest

Gadgets and suits mimicking the Caped Crusader’s on-screen appearance have given Batman aficionados a lot to appreciate through the years. Secretlab on the other side is creating furniture to stylize the superhero’s complex character worthy of DC fan’s Batcave. So, if you’d been searching for the ideal chair to fit into your man cave, Secretlab’s new “The Batman Movie Edition gaming chair” is an ideal pick.
Batman Spinoff Game Gotham Knights Gets Oct. 25 Release Date

Gotham Knights will come out Oct. 25, developer Warner Bros. Montreal said Wednesday. The DC Comics-inspired co-op adventure game, which stars Batman's sidekicks, will be released on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC. The game will pit Robin, Nightwing, Batgirl and Red Hood against the Court of...
‘The Batman’ HBO Max Gotham Police Procedural on Hold as Matt Reeves Eyes Arkham Asylum Series

Click here to read the full article. [Editor’s Note: The following story contains spoilers for Matt Reeves’ “The Batman.”] The Caped Crusader prequel series just was put on pause. “The Batman” writer-director Matt Reeves revealed during the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast on March 7 that the HBO Max spin-off series, tentatively titled “Gotham City P.D.,” is now shelved indefinitely. “One thing that we’re not doing that I was gonna do…So, there’s the Gotham police show, which, that one actually is put on hold. We’re not really doing that,” Reeves said. Reeves first announced the spin-off during DC Fandome in July 2020, setting the series...
‘The Batman’ HBO Max Spinoff About the Gotham PD Has Been ‘Put on Hold’

The Batman hit theaters on March 4 to critic and fan acclaim, with Robert Pattinson and the entire cast getting praise for their performances. Director and writer Matt Reeves’ praises are also being sung. It was a box office smash opening weekend, which you’d think would be a good omen for the upcoming HBO Max shows.
The Batman reinvented Gotham. So who will be its next supervillain?

Perhaps the most splendid payoff from Matt Reeves’ The Batman is that it has the potential for opening up an entire Batverse of movies and TV shows. This is a movie that resets the dark knight mythos in the same way Batman Begins did in 2005 after the debacle that was Batman & Robin. For long-term fans of the caped crusader, it’s like a warm bath in all that Gotham City good stuff, with the implication that more mysteries lurk around every corner for Batman as he cuts through corrupt cops and hardboiled gangsters.
The Batman: Warner Bros. Reportedly Changes Spinoff's Gotham PD Genre Into Horror

The Batman: Warner Bros. Reportedly Changes Spinoff's Gotham PD Genre Into Horror. Director Matt Reeves' Batman reboot is now the second-highest-grossing film since the Covid pandemic has started coming behind Marvel Studios' Spider-Man: No Way Home. Following The Batman's box-office success, Reeves announced that two spinoffs will follow the film, one focused on Colin Farrell's The Penguin, and the other one focused on the Gotham PD. Both will premiere in the streaming service, HBO Max.
‘The Batman’: Matt Reeves Says Character Cameo Isn’t Sequel Bait & Names Hush As One Of The Gotham Villains Of Interest

***Warning the following article features spoilers for “The Batman.” ***. Warner Bros.’ “The Batman” is a certified hit. It opened to $128 million domestically—the second-highest opening since 2019 when the pandemic started— and it grossed nearly $120 million internationally for a worldwide total that currently stands at $248 million. Not too bad for a three-hour movie that’s aimed at adults and doesn’t have the ability to draw in the four-quadrant family crowd.
