PA Man Admits To Assaulting Unconscious 12-Year-Old Niece: Police

Pennsylvania state police vehicle Photo Credit: Facebook/Pennsylvania state police

A 12-year-old girl reported she was abused by her uncle who later admitted to doing it multiple times— including while she was "unconscious," according to a release by the Pennsylvania state police and court records.

Originally state police were called to “a possible domestic incident” at a home on Lincoln Highway East in Paradise Township on Tuesday, Mar. 15 around 7:15 a.m., as stated in the release.

Upon arrival, the girl told police of the assault, and she and her uncle were interviewed.

William L. Mattson, 52, of Honey Brook, “admitted to sexually assaulting the victim on more than one occasion,” police say.

He has been charged with indecent assault of an unconscious person (2 counts), indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age (2 counts), indecent exposure, indecent assault, corruption of minors, and unlawful contact with a minor (2 counts), according to court records.

He has been held in the Lancaster County Prison in lieu of t $50,000., court records show.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Magisterial District Court Judge Raymond S. Sheller on Apr. 4 at 1:30 p.m., according to his court docket.

