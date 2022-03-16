Edinburg man offered minimum sentence for child sexual assault charge

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The State of Texas is offering a man accused of sexually assaulting a child a chance to enter a plea bargain for his charge.

On Wednesday, David Elizondo, 24, was read the plea bargain that he will be able to accept to prevent a trial from taking place in the aggravated sexual assault of a child charge he is facing.

Prosecutors are offering Elizondo to take a five-year sentence for the charge if he pleads guilty. Elizondo will have the chance to accept or reject this charge on April 4.

If Elizondo rejects the deal and goes forward with the trial, he could face from five to 99 years in prison if he is convicted. The crime is a first-degree felony and does not provide the option for probation.

According to court records, Elizondo is accused of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 14 on May 14, 2020.

Elizondo was arrested by Edinburg police on May 20, 2020. He has remained in Hidalgo County jail on a $200 thousand bond since his arrest.

This is the first felony charge Elizondo has faced. He will have the chance to enter a plea on April 4.

