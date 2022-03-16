Dr. Rachel Levine is named one of 12 ‘Women of the Year’ by USA Today

Critics have maintained Justice Thomas should recuse himself from participating in cases that touch on issues his wife has publicly spoken about, even campaigned about. Ginni Thomas, the controversial wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, says her activities on behalf of Donald Trump and other conservative causes have no bearing on the work of her husband. In an interview with the Washington Free Beacon, a conservative website, she says, that while the couple “share many of the same ideals, principles and aspirations for America…we have our own separate careers, and out own ideas and opinions too.”

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO