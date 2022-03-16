ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Dr. Rachel Levine is named one of 12 ‘Women of the Year’ by USA Today

By Brittany Sweeney/ WLVR
WITF
WITF
 13 hours ago

Pennsylvania’s former Secretary of Health is now one of USA Today’s Women of the Year. Dr. Rachel Levine is one of 12 women to receive the honor. Dr. Levine is a Harvard grad and pediatrician who helped...

www.witf.org

WITF

Court upholds new maps for Pennsylvania General Assembly

The justices rejected various objections to the district lines that were drawn by the Legislative Reapportionment Commission for the state House and Senate. (Harrisburg) — New maps of General Assembly districts that reflect the past decade’s population changes in Pennsylvania survived legal challenges Wednesday when the state Supreme Court unanimously cleared the way for candidates to begin circulating petitions to get on the spring primary ballot.
WITF

Prices at the pump are high and Pennsylvania Republican primary candidates have noticed too

Experts tend to agree that presidents and other politicians have relatively little to do with prices at the gas pump. There’s a long history of gasoline prices having outsized effects on political fortunes. And as prices hit record — non-inflation adjusted — highs months before an enormously consequential primary election, Pennsylvania voters and candidates are taking notice.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

What’s fueling the Great Resignation?

More money, more meaning, less burnout has people looking for new jobs. From college administrator to dog walker. Legislation writer to part-time social media manager. HR specialist to entrepreneur. In Pennsylvania and around the country, people are rethinking their relationship to work on a historic scale. Since September 2021, more...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WITF

Schools shut down around the world 2 years ago. These are the biggest impacts

Roughly 9 out of 10 schoolchildren worldwide were out of school. Two years ago this month, schools closed their doors in 185 countries. According to UNESCO, roughly 9 out of 10 schoolchildren worldwide were out of school. It would soon be the biggest, longest interruption in schooling since formal education became the norm in wealthier countries in the late 19th century.
EDUCATION
WITF

Wife of Justice Thomas rebuts claims of conflict of interest

Critics have maintained Justice Thomas should recuse himself from participating in cases that touch on issues his wife has publicly spoken about, even campaigned about. Ginni Thomas, the controversial wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, says her activities on behalf of Donald Trump and other conservative causes have no bearing on the work of her husband. In an interview with the Washington Free Beacon, a conservative website, she says, that while the couple “share many of the same ideals, principles and aspirations for America…we have our own separate careers, and out own ideas and opinions too.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
WITF

Former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane arrested for DUI

Kathleen Kane was involved in an accident Saturday evening in her hometown of Scranton. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. (Harrisburg) — Former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane was arrested Saturday in her...
SCRANTON, PA
WITF

Top Pennsylvania drug official denies blame for botched medical marijuana guidance, but her claims don’t add up

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. (Harrisburg) — The leader of a state agency that failed to clarify rules around addiction treatment and medical marijuana — an action that had serious consequences —...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Driving an EV in Pennsylvania: range anxiety, charging and maintenance

We asked for your questions about EVs. Here's what we found out. This story was produced as part of Climate Solutions, a collaboration focused on community engagement and solutions-based reporting to help Central Pennsylvania move toward climate literacy, resilience and adaptation. StateImpact Pennsylvania is a Climate Solutions partner. Take our short survey and tell us what matters to you.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Pennsylvania students reflect on school funding trial

"There should be no underdogs in the education system" A landmark trial over how Pennsylvania funds its public schools is wrapping up today. For months, lawyers have traded objections, motions, and high-level arguments. But what has it been like for students to hear people debate the kind of education they’re...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Pennsylvania school funding trial comes to a close. Here’s what you missed

Judge Renée Cohn Jubelirer will decide whose argument holds more weight, though a ruling is months away. After a seven-year journey to Commonwealth Court and months of testimony, the case against Pennsylvania’s system for funding education could be summed up in one sentence: “Low-wealth districts do not have the resources they need to prepare all children for college, career, and civic success.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Nurses in Pennsylvania waited months to get licenses to work during historic staffing shortage

Wait times for nurses were among the longest in much of the U.S. (Harrisburg) — More than half of the 12,000 nurses issued licenses to work in Pennsylvania last year waited for three months or longer to get them, according to an NPR data analysis. Health care groups say the failure to promptly certify nurses added to a critical staffing shortage during some of the worst months of the coronavirus pandemic.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Democrats launch early, aggressive national campaign effort in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania’s coordinated campaign has around 40 volunteers stationed across key regions, including 16 on various college campuses. Democrats in Pennsylvania are trying to make up for an election year filled with political headwinds with a nationally-backed campaign effort, which strategists and political experts say will likely be unprecedented in size, expense, and length.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
ABOUT

WITF is a trusted provider of public media news and programming for approximately 2.3 million citizens in 19 counties of Central Pennsylvania, encouraging children and adults to Live Inspired®. A member station of PBS and NPR, WITF’s media services include public television (WITF TV and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7), public radio (WITF 89.5 & 93.3), websites (including witf.org, TransformingHealth.org, PaPost.org, stateimpact.npr.org/Pennsylvania, and ExplorePAhistory.com), and a production services division (Media Solutions). WITF’s mission is to strengthen our communities by connecting us to each other and to opportunities for lifelong learning. WITF engages minds and enriches lives. For more information, visit witf.org.

 https://witf.org

