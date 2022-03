Pokemon Go Safari Zone is returning in 2022, in Seville Spain as its first destination. Back in 2020 and 2021, Pokemon Go Safari Zone took place in St. Louis as well as Philadelphia in USA, also in Liverpool, United Kingdom. The Pokemon event will kick off earlier than expected. There is currently only one Safari Zone for Pokemon Go scheduled for this year. However, they might add more in the future as we expect the event to have multiple instances, especially for players in other regions. Here are a few details on where, when and how to buy tickets for the upcoming event.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO