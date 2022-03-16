North Texas basketball chalk talk — Tulsa at UNT (WNIT opening round)

Buy Now North Texas coach Jalie Mitchell calls an offensive play from the sideline during a win over Old Dominion in the Conference USA tournament last week. UNT will host Tulsa in the WNIT on Thursday night. Jeff Woo/DRC

Tulsa at North Texas

WNIT opening round

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Where: Super Pit

Records: UNT 17-12, Tulsa 16-10

Last game: Charlotte 66, UNT 63; UCF 69, Tulsa 54

TV: ESPN3

Radio: Mean Green Sports Network

Projected UNT starting lineup:

PG: Jazion Jackson, 5-9, Jr. — Jackson scored seven points and grabbed seven rebounds in UNT's loss to Charlotte. The junior is averaging 9.4 points and 3.8 rebounds per game.

G: Aly Gamez, 5-6, Sr. — Gamez has been terrific in the last few games of her senior season. The graduate transfer has scored at least 15 points in each of her last three games, including a 29-point outing in a win over Old Dominion in the Conference USA tournament. She is averaging 11.3 points and 4.8 rebounds per game.

G: Quincy Noble, 5-10, Jr. — Noble scored 15 points and grabbed four rebounds in UNT's loss to Charlotte. The junior has scored in double figures in three of her last four outings and is averaging a team-high 14.3 points per game.

F: Madison Townley, 6-0, Sr. — Townley scored six points and grabbed seven rebounds in UNT's loss to Charlotte. The senior has grabbed at least 10 rebounds in three of her last six games and is averaging 6.2 points and 7.6 rebounds per game.

F: Jaylen Mallard, 6-2, Jr. — Mallard went 4-for-6 from the field on her way to scoring 10 points in UNT's loss to Charlotte. The junior is averaging 7.1 points and 4.9 rebounds per game.

Scouting Tulsa:

Tulsa has lost five of its last seven games but did knock off Wichita State 88-86 in overtime in the Golden Hurricane's opening game in the American Athletic Conference tournament.

Tulsa presents a unique challenge due to its balance and approach offensively. All five of the Golden Hurricane's starters average double figures. Seven of Tulsa's players have hit at least 11 shots from 3-point range on the season.

The Golden Hurricane rank 18th nationally with an average of 8.5 shots made from 3-point range per game.

Sophomore guard Wyvette Mayberry leads Tulsa with an average of 13.9 points per game. The Golden Hurricane beat Wichita State three times this season. UNT lost a close game to the Shockers at the Super Pit.

What you need to know:

UNT has an opportunity to make history when it hosts Tulsa in the WNIT.

The Mean Green will be making their third appearance in the event and lost in their previous two trips during coach Jalie Mitchell's playing career in 2001 and 2002.

UNT has been on a roll late in the season, winning nine of its last 11 games.

Several players have come up with big games for UNT during that run, including Gamez, Noble and Amber Dixon.

Dixon, the Mean Green's top player off the bench, scored 15 points against Old Dominion.

UNT has always prided itself on its defense. The Mean Green will have to be at the top of their game to contain Tulsa and chase the Golden Hurricane off the 3-point line.

Mitchell and her players spoke about their desire to make history in their game against Tulsa for a preview story posted earlier today.