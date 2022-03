Ukraine claimed on Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin had "ordered the preparation of a terrorist attack" on the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. The main electric supply to the plant — site of the 1986 explosion and meltdown that traumatized the world — was cut off on Wednesday, with Ukrainian authorities blaming Russia's invading forces for the blackout and warning that it could lead to "nuclear discharge."

EUROPE ・ 8 DAYS AGO