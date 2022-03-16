Britney Spears is done being nice: 'Take your pity and go f*** yourselves'

As Britney Spears has utilized her Instagram platform to reflect on her conservatorship and share stories while under Jamie Spears ’ control, the singer made it clear that she is not looking for sympathy at the end of her conservatorship.

In a new post, alongside a photo of herself in a matching black two-piece set, the global icon wrote, “Don’t ever pity me … I don’t want to be loved … I want to be feared !!! Being loved and being nice got me taken advantage of …… so take your pity and go f**k yourselves.”

After a recent trip to Las Vegas, where Spears used to perform her Piece of Me Residency while under her father’s conservator regime, Brit noted that her latest visit to Sin City gave her “a whole new perspective on what it means to live.”

She continued, “The only thing I’ve known when I used to go to Vegas was hour long meet and greets with 40 people every night getting the worst pics of me and then a two hour show.”

Last August, Spears also spoke out about her Vegas Residency. She noted, “I was thinking about when I did shows in Vegas … the four years I was there I went out only two times !!!! Unfortunately I’m not lying.”

In the hours since sharing details about her time in Vegas, Spears’ entire Instagram account has abruptly disappeared.

The star’s candid swimsuit photos and diary-esque entries about her time enduring her 13-year long conservatorship have disappeared off the platform.

Britney has consistently used her Instagram platform to tell her side of the story and shed light on the last 13 years of her life, while also documenting her life of new-found freedom with her husband-to-be, Sam Asghari .

Up until Wednesday (March 16), the Pop icon used her profile as a small portal into her life, showing off tropical vacation photoshoots and bringing attention to the trauma her conservatorship inflicted upon her. Spears did not seem to have any posts up foreshadowing the deletion of her account.

