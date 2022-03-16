ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Britney Spears is done being nice: 'Take your pity and go f*** yourselves'

By Marni Zipper
Audacy
Audacy
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02AZ6f_0ehIyhgH00

As Britney Spears has utilized her Instagram platform to reflect on her conservatorship and share stories while under Jamie Spears ’ control, the singer made it clear that she is not looking for sympathy at the end of her conservatorship.

Listen to Oh Baby Baby on Audacy!

In a new post, alongside a photo of herself in a matching black two-piece set, the global icon wrote, “Don’t ever pity me … I don’t want to be loved … I want to be feared !!! Being loved and being nice got me taken advantage of …… so take your pity and go f**k yourselves.”

After a recent trip to Las Vegas, where Spears used to perform her Piece of Me Residency while under her father’s conservator regime, Brit noted that her latest visit to Sin City gave her “a whole new perspective on what it means to live.”

She continued, “The only thing I’ve known when I used to go to Vegas was hour long meet and greets with 40 people every night getting the worst pics of me and then a two hour show.”

Last August, Spears also spoke out about her Vegas Residency. She noted, “I was thinking about when I did shows in Vegas … the four years I was there I went out only two times !!!! Unfortunately I’m not lying.”

In the hours since sharing details about her time in Vegas, Spears’ entire Instagram account has abruptly disappeared.

The star’s candid swimsuit photos and diary-esque entries about her time enduring her 13-year long conservatorship have disappeared off the platform.

Britney has consistently used her Instagram platform to tell her side of the story and shed light on the last 13 years of her life, while also documenting her life of new-found freedom with her husband-to-be, Sam Asghari .

Up until Wednesday (March 16), the Pop icon used her profile as a small portal into her life, showing off tropical vacation photoshoots and bringing attention to the trauma her conservatorship inflicted upon her. Spears did not seem to have any posts up foreshadowing the deletion of her account.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 15

Related
The Independent

Britney Spears to write tell-all memoir in $15m deal, report says

Britney Spears will reportedly publish a tell-all book as part of a deal said to have reached $15m.The memoir will address her career, her personal life, and her family, Page Six reported on Monday (9 February) citing publishing insiders.According to the publication, Simon & Schuster reached the deal during a bidding war with multiple publishers.The Independent has contacted Simon & Schuster for more information.The report comes three months after Judge Brenda Penny ended the conservatorship that had previously regulated Spears’s life and finances for almost 14 years.Spears’s sister Jamie Lynn Spears published a memoir of her own, titled Things...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

Britney Spears casually returns to Instagram after vanishing from the platform

Britney Spears has returned to Instagram two days after vanishing from the social media site.On Wednesday (16 March), the singer’s account could no longer be found, causing fans on Twitter to share their confusion over Spears’s absence from the platform. However, Spears returned on Friday (18 March), making no comment about the temporary deletion. Her comeback post saw her posing for the camera in a white top with a simple rose emoji caption. Her fans joyfully welcomed her back in the comments section.“Queen of returning unannounced,” wrote one fan. “We missed you queen,” said another. ...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Lynn Spears
Person
Sam Asghari
Person
Britney Spears
HollywoodLife

Sam Asghari & Britney Spears’ Age Difference: Why The Age Gap Is Not A Problem For Them

The pop superstar and her fiancé have a total of 12 years between their birthdays. Find out how the happy couple use it as a strength in their relationship!. Britney Spears and her fiancé Sam Asghari are the It couple causing fans to have the ultimate relationship goals. The pop superstar, 40, has made it clear she’s found the man of her dreams, while the hunky actor, 28, can’t stop gushing about the love of his life. The adorable couple have been a rock for each other over the years, especially during the tough times with Britney’s conservatorship and her estranged family. With such an incredible bond, it’s obvious the 12-year age difference between the two hasn’t been a hamper on their relationship — it’s actually something they embrace!
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Dream Kardashian, 5, Is So Cute Giving A Sassy Look At The Camera In Mom Blac Chyna’s Video — Watch

Blac Chyna shared the cute clip of Dream just days after baby daddy Rob Kardashian decided to drop his 2017 assault lawsuit against his ex. Even with her packed schedule as a social media model and entrepreneur, Blac Chyna always finds time to gush about her sweet baby girl Dream Kardashian. The former reality star took to her Instagram on Saturday (Feb. 19) to share an adorable clip of the 5-year-old princess, whom Blac Chyna co-parents with her ex Rob Kardashian. In the video, Dream gets a close-up while she is having her hair done, choosing to smile at the shutterbug before putting on a sassy face! Watch all the cuteness below!
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Kim Kardashian's new pool pictures have got fans all making the same joke

Kim Kardashian is no stranger to an iconic bikini selfie, and it seems she's got fans talking once again with her latest post. Taking to Insta to share a mini photoshoot from a recent nighttime swim, Kim can be seen posing in a *huge* swimming pool, and fans are all making the same joke about the pics.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas#Pity
Fox News

Donny Osmond calls Adele's decision to cancel Las Vegas residency 'one of the biggest decisions of her life'

Donny Osmond emphasized that the pressure to perform in Las Vegas is "enormous" in an interview with Fox News Digital as he begins his residency. Osmond is returning to Vegas two years after the coronavirus put live music on hold. The singer called the pause a "blessing in disguise" because it allowed him time to complete a new album and set up for a Las Vegas residency.
LAS VEGAS, NV
HollywoodLife

Madonna, 63, Looks Like Her 90s Self with Blue Eyes & Contoured Makeup & Fans Are Here For It

Pop icon Madonna went back to the future in a new photoshoot, rocking her classic 90s look in a move that drove fans wild. Some looks never go out of style; especially when you’re Madonna, and every one of your eras is iconic. In new photos shared to her Instagram, Madonna channeled her own look from the 90s with striking blue eyes, strong brows, and heavily contoured makeup. Rocking fingerless leather gloves and a puffy vest to complete the look, the pop icon, 63, proved even as she grows older, she’s still perfected a timeless and iconic look.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Gene Simmons & Partner Of 39 Years Grocery Shop After Selling Las Vegas Estate For $13M

Gene Simmons and his wife Shannon Tweed were photographed walking out of Erewhon Supermarket in L.A. with an abundance of groceries. Apparently celebrities are just like us! Gene Simmons, 72, and his wife Shannon Tweed, 64, went grocery shopping for themselves in L.A. on Thursday afternoon (Feb. 24). The couple, who have been together for nearly 40 years, were pictured walking out of Erewhon Supermarket with their purchases. Shannon pushed a cart filled with groceries towards their vehicle in the store’s parking lot, as her famous husband held one bag of groceries in his arms.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TMZ.com

Donny Davis Death, Foul Play Suspected

Donny Davis, the beloved entertainer who has performed with Britney Spears, Miley Cyrus and many other stars, may have died as a result of foul play ... this according to Vegas cops. TMZ broke the story ... Donny was found dead Tuesday in his room at Resorts World. According to...
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

Khloé Kardashian Sick Of Ex Lamar Odom's 'Soppy' Reconciliation Pleas, He's 'Blowing Up' Reality Star's Phone & Trying To 'Wear Her Down'

Not so nostalgic: According to an insider, Khloé Kardashian is sick and tired of Lamar Odom pining over their breakup, especially after his moping on Celebrity Big Brother. Odom, 42, whose four-year marriage to the reality star, 37, imploded in 2016 amid his cheating and substance abuse, publicly begged for a meet-up with his former love, "but Khloé has zero desire," the insider dishes. "It’s bad enough that he’s saying all this soppy stuff on TV, but he’s also blowing her phone up and trying to wear her down through the few mutual friends they have left."
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Your Jaw Will Drop When You See The Private Texts That Kanye Just Leaked—Kim Must Be So Mad!

Kanye West has been very public about his attempts to woo back ex wife Kim Kardashian, using Instagram as a platform to display his affections to the mother-of-four. However, West recently took things to the next level, sharing personal screenshots of texts exchanged between him and Kardashian, in which his ex expressed displeasure in his actions towards her new beau, Pete Davidson.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Gene Simmons Says Kanye West Deserves Bitch Slap For Attacking Kim, Pete

Gene Simmons says Kanye West needs to man up and back off Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson ... and he thinks a bitch slap might just be the wake-up call Kanye needs. We got the KISS rocker Thursday at Kings Road Cafe and gauged his opinion on Kanye's repeated online attacks aimed at his estranged wife and her new boyfriend, and Ye's behavior since the divorce.
CELEBRITIES
Elle

How Hailey Bieber’s Hospitalization Changed How Justin Saw Her: ‘He Was Saying He Can’t Lose Her’

Hailey Bieber on Developing a Routine, Staying Grounded, & Double Cleansing | Waking Up With | ELLE. On Saturday, Hailey Bieber revealed that she was hospitalized last Thursday for stroke-like symptoms. She has fully recovered, but the experience was scarring for her husband Justin Bieber, People reports. A source close to him explained why he is more shaken than even she was by it—and how the incident altered the way he sees his partner of over three years.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Ariana Grande Just Went Makeup Free—& Our Jaws Dropped!

Ariana Grande is known for her love of beauty, and after launching her own makeup line, r.e.m.beauty in November she’s further solidified herself within that realm. However, amid her glammed up Instagram feed of experimental looks, Grande recently granted us a rare look at her bare face that was undeniably stunning. The 28-year-old singer let the pic speak for itself, posting it with no caption and easily racking up more than 6 million likes.
MUSIC
Audacy

Audacy

54K+
Followers
54K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy