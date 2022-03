By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Hempfield Area High School will be stripped to its studs and rebuilt. The school board voted on Tuesday night to approve the proposed revitalization option at a cost of $109 million. According to the board, the high school has structural problems, antiquated ventilation, and classrooms that need attention. The board also says it is excited that the project will make Hempfield a better place for its students, faculty, and the entire community.

