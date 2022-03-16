ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Ham hock with parsley sauce and cabbage recipe

By Diana Henry
Telegraph
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFor me, this is a taste of home. If you cook the hocks the day before you just have to reheat them in the stock, remove the fat and serve, so all you need to do is the parsley sauce and the cabbage. The ham stock is brilliant for making lentil...

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Henry County Daily Herald

RECIPE: Southern Fried Cabbage

Think you don't like cabbage? We bet this Southern fried cabbage will change your mind. This cabbage is tender and cooks to golden perfection. Frying the cabbage in bacon grease adds tons of flavor. Adding white vinegar may be different, but it works. The vinegar adds the perfect tanginess that's a nice contrast to the savory bacon and cabbage. A delicious side dish year-round, but especially good for New Year's Day.
RECIPES
30Seconds

Ukrainian Cabbage Rolls Recipe: This Traditional Holubtsi Recipe Is Easy Ukrainian Comfort Food

Holubtsi, or cabbage rolls, is a favorite comfort food in Ukraine. It's one of the most popular dishes in Ukraine and throughout Central Europe. There are many different recipes for cabbage rolls, and they vary from region to region and family to family. This easy cabbage roll recipe is a simple one often served in Ukraine. To make this a vegetarian recipe, simply leave out the meat and double the amount of rice.
RECIPES
Newsday

Easy roasted cabbage recipe for St. Patrick's Day

This could change your relationship to cabbage forever. If you’ve only ever boiled cabbage (and smelled up the house in the process), you haven’t seen this humble vegetable at its very best. Roasting cabbage brings out its best: the edges get charred and toasty, and the center has...
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cabbage Soup#Savoy Cabbage#Parsley#Food Drink#G Savoy
Real Health

Healthy Recipe: Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan is the quintessential “red sauce” Italian-American dish. In our version, the chicken is baked, not fried, and we’ve added some of that cancer-protective powerhouse kale to the sauce. It can be nice to keep our Quick Tomato Sauce handy in the freezer to make it super easy to put together homey, satisfying dishes like Chicken Parm’. If you’re making it from scratch it will only add a few more minutes to your prep. Pounding the chicken breasts will tenderize them to perfection, but if you’re feeling tired, try using the thinly sliced chicken breasts that are available in most poultry aisles.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Guardian

From lamb cutlets to fritters: Yotam Ottolenghi’s recipes with tea

Lamb chops with the grassy notes of green tea, camomile lends its distinctive aroma to honeyed Greek cheese, and redbush flavours a tangy glaze for fritters. I enjoy a cup of tea in the morning – and in the afternoon and evening, too. Luckily for me, the UK is a tea-drinking nation and my habit is matched by many here. I’m sure we can agree that there’s not much a good cuppa won’t fix, or at least soothe. Then there’s tea as an ingredient – when added to marinades, butters, glazes and beyond, it has a wondrous capacity to bring herbal, grassy, sweet or earthy notes. So, my fellow tea-drinkers, here are just a few ways to consume (even more) tea.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
leitesculinaria.com

Sweet Potato Patties

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, we may make a small commission. These sweet potato patties are tender and creamy in the center with a crispy panko crust. Served with a dollop of crème fraîche or sour cream, they’re a satisfying side dish or vegetarian main course.
RECIPES
Washingtonian.com

Recipe: Hot Sauce Butter From No Goodbyes

At No Goodbyes (1770 Euclid St., NW), the Mid-Atlantic restaurant in Adams Morgan’s Line hotel, chef Opie Crooks deploys a zesty, buttery emulsion that’s quickly becoming his signature condiment. What makes it better than any old Buffalo sauce? It’s a bit thicker and richer, thanks to a bolster of cream cheese.
FOOD & DRINKS
Telegraph

Burger King's Whopper Melts are sweet, spongy, sorry substitutes for the patty melt

Nearly three decades ago, the Beastie Boys released "Ill Communication," an album largely recorded in Los Angeles in the early 1990s, many years after the city's golden age of drive-in restaurants had faded to black. But on the album's cover, the hip-hop group unearthed a mid-century L.A. treasure: They featured a photo, taken by Bruce Davidson in 1964, of a customer parked at Tiny Naylor's, a once-beloved SoCal chain whose original location looked like a Concorde jet ready for takeoff.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Nevada Appeal

Kate Johnson: Tofu and vegetables with black bean sauce (recipe)

One of my favorite Asian flavors originates from fermented black soybeans. The actual process of fermenting black soybeans takes a rather long time and produces a well known by-product which is soy sauce. While there are a number of pre-made black bean sauces that are available at your grocery store...
CARSON CITY, NV
Telegraph

The six best slow cooker recipes for dinner in spring 2022

Slow cooking is not only the best method for transforming basic ingredients into something special, but there is a feeling of satisfaction that develops inside knowing that the work is done and the magic is happening in the pot. Cooking basic ingredients slowly can be spectacular. Something as simple as...
RECIPES
Mashed

Daphne Oz's Caesar Salad Recipe Omits A Key Ingredient

The Caesar salad is one of the most famous salads in the world. In fact, this classic dish is on the menu at more than 28% of restaurants (via Tastewise). What's in a traditional Caesar salad? According to Britannica, it consists of romaine lettuce tossed with a dressing made from olive oil, lemon juice, Parmesan cheese, pounded anchovies, and raw or coddled (boiled for one minute) eggs.
RECIPES
WGN News

Sunday Brunch: Meatballs with rice and parsley in lemon broth

Mina Stone, author of recent cookbook ‘Lemon, Love and Olive Oil’ joins WGN Weekend Morning News from Boston to share her recipe for a Greek meatball soup. This dish is a simple and traditional Greek stew of meatballs studded with rice in a silky, lemony avgolemono sauce. INGREDIENTS: 1 pound (500 g) ground beef¼ cup […]
RECIPES
Telegraph

The best show-stopping alternatives to traditional wedding cake

The multi-tiered wedding cake has come a long way since its inception under the reign of King Charles II, when a French chef created the one we know today. Then reserved for the grandeur of royal events, it has now become a centrepiece staple to worldwide wedding celebrations - and an industry worth millions.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Guardian

Country diary: We are standing on shifting sands

Last time I was here, the beach was packed with grey seals, and fluffy white pups were strewn in the dunes. It was bittersweet: amazing to see the thriving colony but painful to observe a group of people walking close to a youngster positioned on the path, as if an inconvenient traffic bollard had blocked their way. The seal looked distressed, thrashing, big-eyed.
PETS
Healthline

9 Scrumptious Spinach Substitutes

Spinach is one of the most popular leafy green vegetables. It’s nutritious, has a mild taste that pairs well with most any savory dish, and is easy to find in most grocery stores and markets. If you run out of spinach or can’t find it in your local store,...
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy