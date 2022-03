A big ol' pat on the back goes out to one Missoula eighth-grader for her performance over the weekend at the Treasure State Spelling Bee. And I must say, I know exactly how she feels! Well, maybe "exactly" isn't the word to compare the winner of the entire state's spelling bee with my selection as the second alternate for sixth-graders at my school spelling bee back in the day. But my mom was quick to proclaim her baby boy was a genius. So I can imagine that it's probably close to the same amount of pressure that Ellette Whitcomb will feel as she moves on to the national level of competition after her win at the state level.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 6 DAYS AGO