With its stretching, strengthening, and soothing effects, yoga can be a great exercise for people living with rheumatoid arthritis (RA). That’s certainly been the case for Julia Chayko, a writer and actor in Vancouver, British Columbia, who was diagnosed with RA 12 years ago. A former dancer, Julia understands the importance of keeping the body moving, and she has found that doing yoga several times a week allows her to maintain flexibility and strength. It also calms her mind and facilitates inner peace. “Yoga is great for escaping the crazy world for a little while. It’s just time for me,” Julia says.

WORKOUTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO