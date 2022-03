TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The American Red Cross of Oklahoma and Catholic Charities have teamed up to give back to the Tulsa community this Red Cross Month. Red Cross Month is celebrated every March as a way to recognize those who give back through the American Red Cross. It was started by President Franklin Roosevelt almost 80 years ago and has continued ever since.

