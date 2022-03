NOTICE TO CREDITORS The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Wendy Baker Morgan, deceased, late of Harnett County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the decedent to exhibit the same to the below named Executor on or before the 3rd day of June, 2022. Edwin Earl Morgan, Executor 608 Red Hill Church Rd. Dunn, NC 28334 3/4,11,18,25/2022.

