Peggie Miller: Young Texas Artists weekend bedazzles music buffs

Where on earth would you find a world-renowned opera star singing country music in an outdoor tent?

Why Conroe, Texas. That’s where.

The opera star’s unexpected performance took place during an after party that concluded a long weekend of Young Texas Artists competitions, judging, awards and performances in downtown Conroe’s Crighton Theatre .

All contestants are serious classical musicians between ages 18-30 who are pursuing advanced degrees in preparation for careers in opera or instrumental performance. Age requirements vary a bit in the vocal division.

All three days of tribute to “classical and sometimes lesser music,” (my words) were dazzling; climaxed with performances from eight classical music finalists on the Crighton stage and thousands of dollars in prize money, medals and more for winners.

The Saturday eve finale began with a chic Bach, Beethoven & Barbecue dinner in a well-appointed tent opposite the Crighton entryway, followed by the finalists’ concert inside the theatre. The barbecue was accompanied by a fine country-Western band with leader Bill Mock.

One dinner highlight was the auction of four major prizes during which Lyn Hawthorne Howard plied her major skills in auctioneering. This diminutive lady possesses a way of getting into bidders’ checkbooks that is hard to resist, so dollar amounts soared at the occasion.

Garlaine and Emmett Kelly gave a Getaway Week for 10 at their 210-acre farmhouse-ranch in the heart of Kentucky that went for thousands. Consummate hosts, Lyn and Carl Howard , offered an Italian dinner for 12 at their fascinating estate near downtown Conroe that brought substantial dollars for YTA coffers. Ten fortunate guests will sunbathe in Galveston while languishing at Tammy Lyons’ beach house; others will enjoy a $500 gift card at Hill House & Farm in Willis , courtesy of Annie and Mike Bradbury.

Following this were the finals in the Crighton. Guest of Honor was internationally-acclaimed opera star Michael Mayes who sang a selection from “ Rigoletto ” while the judges determined ultimate winners in four categories, joining a favorite voted by the audience.

Baritone Mayes, a native of Cut and Shoot east of Conroe, won top prize in voice at YTA in 2002. Because gold medals were not presented at that time, President and CEO Susie Pokorski placed a gold medal around Mayes’ neck that he proudly wore the rest of the evening.

Once gold and silver medalists were announced and hefty cash prizes bestowed from the Crighton stage, ticket holders were invited back to the tent for celebratory desserts with contestants. More pure country music poured from Bill Mock’s Highway 105 band that had played during the barbecue dinner. Although the dinner was an early sellout, a few declined to attend the after party because of the near midnight hour and time change.

Unfortunately, they missed one of the best parts of the evening.

Mayes, who dressed rather casually to the delight of the crowd, accepted an invitation to the after party, and celebrants soon discovered him with a mic in front of Mock’s band belting out “Milk Cow Blues.” First sung decades ago, (maybe by Ernest Tubb) this country ditty is from the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium . Mayes’ appearance in the tent was an unpredicted, yet endearing, highlight of the evening that unfortunately, not all witnessed. But the opera star was not daunted. He sang more of that genre.

Later I asked Mayes how he happened to know the words and melody to that old song I recognized from a previous life.

“My grandmother played piano at a church in Cut and Shoot,” he said. “I was in the choir and the only music we knew how to sing was Bluegrass!”

Remarkable. Perhaps that’s how legends begin.

After all that, party-goers ended the evening with a lusty sing-along of “Good Night, Irene.” And indeed it was.

Festivities for major YTA financial supporters began on Thursday night with a champagne reception in the Crighton foyer followed by the legendary dinner onstage.

Always a fashionable event, this year it was also a sellout, with more than 50 devotees seated for a tasty dinner, plus a waiting list. Tables for eight were laid with black napery and fresh cut centerpieces . Place cards indicated where each guest was to sit, and a learned YTA judges was at each table, making for interesting conversations. The amiable judge at table 5 where I sat was Brian Luce , professor of flute at Arizona State University.

But the best was saved for last when 2019 YTA Silver Medalist and Audience Choice clarinetist Zhi-Yuan Luo, known also as Bruce Luo, stepped forth to play. His choices included a classical selection, as well as “ La Vie en Rose” and a couple of other goodies, with some humorous notes thrown into the mix. His finale of “Somewhere over the Rainbow ” left listeners spellbound.

Conroe Symphony Orchestra devotees will remember Luo from his performance with those musicians, one of his 2019 YTA awards.

Myra Liston is exiting her volunteer position of overseeing minute details for the onstage dinner. Myra’s 10 years of excellence merit much praise. Her assistant is Annetta Rose who this year helped with florals and cutting out place cards. Some others that Pokorski credited with dinner arrangements from caterer Southern Charm are Henry Blott and Terry Husbands Giles, as well as Sue Moorhead who underwrote the dinner.

Some YTA supporters attended both the onstage dinner and finals night activities. Big-time supporters seen at one, or both, include Shana and Tim Arthur, Carol Aycock, John and Gaby Tryon (who also worked behind scenes), Bill Thompson, Caryn and Jack Patton, Lana and Bill Hazlett, Ron and Myra Liston, Mimi and “Barb” Sadler, Marty and Warren Taylor, Ladoris Cates, Charlotte Belin, Dan and Lynda Kain (helped alongside Tryons), Margaret and Foster Madeley, Annette Spikes, and on and on like that.

Two major events involving the Conroe Symphony Orchestra ought to be put on calendars now. One is its performance April 23 at 7:30 p.m. in West Conroe Baptist Church on Loop 336 ; the other is a Spring Fling fundraiser, on May 1 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Lake Conroe Amore Restaurant , 14860 Highway 105 West.

The Fling will be comprised of wine, hors d’ oeuvres, a silent auction and a general good time for all, with gentlemen expected to attend too, not ladies only as is sometimes the case. What’s more, civic-minded supporters need to know that opportunities exist for underwriters. Fling tables go from $100 to $2,000 and include tickets and seating for up to eight.. Individual tickets are available at $75 each.

“We want to keep the music alive,” said Friends of Symphony president Gaby Tryon . “To do this we must secure financial support from the community.”

Go to conroesymphony@gmail.com or call (936) 203-2128 for more or to purchase.