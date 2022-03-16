Baseball At Georgia Tech Cancelled

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and China’s Xi Jinping are set to speak on Friday as the White House warns Beijing that providing military or economic assistance for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will trigger severe consequences from Washington and beyond. Planning for the call has been...
KYIV/LVIV, Ukraine, March 18 (Reuters) - Russian missiles struck an area near the airport of the western Ukrainian city of Lviv early on Friday, the mayor said, while Japan and Australia imposed new sanctions on Russian entities as punishment for its invasion. Western sources and Ukrainian officials said Russia's assault...
President Biden ’s condemnation of Russian President Vladimir Putin as “a warm criminal” marked a dramatic shift in how the U.S. talks about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. To officially affix the “war crimes” label to a country’s actions involves a vigorous, often decades-long legal process, and...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Drugmaker Moderna asked the Food and Drug Administration on Thursday to authorize a fourth shot of its COVID-19 vaccine as a booster dose for all adults. The request is broader than rival pharmaceutical company Pfizer’s request earlier this week for the regulator to approve a booster shot for all seniors.
HOBBS, N.M. (AP) — The investigation into this week’s fiery head-on crash in West Texas now focuses on the revelation that a 13-year-old was driving the pickup truck that struck a van, killing nine people, including six members of a college golf team and their coach. The young...
WASHINGTON, March 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives overwhelmingly backed legislation on Thursday to remove "most favored nation" trade status for Russia and Belarus over the invasion of Ukraine, paving the way for higher tariffs on imports from the countries. The Democratic-controlled House voted 424-8 in favor of...
Thursday was set to be a celebratory day at the White House, with President Biden reveling in his Irish roots at in-person St. Patrick’s Day events that were ruled out last year by the pandemic. But the White House was forced at the last minute to adjust its plans...
(CNN) — Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger made an impassioned appeal to the Russian people in a video posted on social media, asking them to resist their country's disinformation as the devastating invasion of Ukraine continues. Schwarzenegger said he was "sending this message through various different channels" for Russian...
WASHINGTON, March 17 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday named public health expert Dr. Ashish Jha to replace White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients, who will leave his post next month, as the administration prepares for new COVID-19 variants and infection surges that could hit the country. Jha,...
The Federal Reserve ended its Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting Wednesday with the announcement that it is raising rates for the first time since 2018. The Fed raised the federal funds rate by 25 basis points moving it from 0% to a targeted range of 0.25% to 0.5%. This decision came as no surprise after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said he backed the move earlier this month. The Fed also indicated that it anticipates more rate hikes will soon come.
