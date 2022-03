The city of Grand Forks will spend an additional $200,000 dollars to complete an environmental documents on the proposed 42nd Street underpass project. The scope of the work has jumped to nearly $479,000 with five different options back on the table. Each plan has its own set of pluses and minuses ranging from golf course impacts to potential gas station relocation. The price-tag could be upwards of $60 million dollars. The environmental document is one of the first steps in project development.

GRAND FORKS, ND ・ 12 DAYS AGO