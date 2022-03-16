ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh Public Schools Teacher On Leave Amid Allegations Of Inappropriate Behavior With Student

 3 days ago

By: Erika Stanish/KDKA-TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh Public Schools teacher is on administrative leave following allegations of inappropriate behavior with a student.

Pittsburgh Public Schools said the teacher is under investigation after a rumor was reported last week that a Carrick High School teacher was involved in a relationship with a student.

KDKA-TV talked to the mother of the student allegedly involved. She said it is not true. She said students were spreading rumors in the cafeteria last week, adding that her daughter does not know the teacher.

Pittsburgh Public Schools said it reported the incident to ChildLine and an investigation is ongoing.

So far, no charges have been filed.

Connie Nania
3d ago

How horrible if the accusations are untrue and teachers life is ruined!!!No wonder no one wants to interact with today's students on any level.Ask any school bus driver

