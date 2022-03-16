Claude Giroux’s likely final days as captain of the Flyers are a tour de force of emotions

Claude Giroux is set to get quite the poetic ending as captain of the Philadelphia Flyers.

Thursday will mark Giroux’s 1,000th career NHL game, with all one thousand coming with the Flyers. Then, almost certainly, Giroux will be traded ahead of Monday’s NHL trade deadline to a Stanley Cup contender.

Giroux’s name has been in trade rumors for some time now, an unfortunate and unnecessary consequence of the Flyers’ inability to build a contending team over the last decade. At age 34, Giroux is in the last year of his eight-year, $66.2 million deal that’s seen him through as the longest-tenured captain in team history. Due to his upcoming expiring contract and excellent hockey acumen, Giroux enters the trade deadline as the biggest name on the market for a contending team.

Thursday night’s game against the Nashville Predators is set to be an emotional one for Giroux, the team, and Flyers fans in what will be one part celebration, one part farewell tour. Even before the main event, emotions were running high over the last week during team practices and on the Flyers’ social media as everyone in Philadelphia started to come to grips with the sad reality.

Flyers announce events to commemorate Giroux's 1,000th game

Like all 1,000th game ceremonies, the Flyers are going to go all-out in honoring Giroux’s legacy with the team. From a pregame ceremony to special warmup jerseys and commemorative grilled cheese sandwiches — Giroux’s favorite — Thursday’s game will have everything.

Giroux speaks to the media ahead of Thursday

After Wednesday’s practice, Giroux spoke to the Philadelphia media and reflected on his time with the team over the last 1,000 games.

Of course, it wasn’t all emotional talk either, as Giroux cracked jokes with his usual wry humor.

Giroux reflects on his NHL debut

On social media, the Flyers released a lovely clip of Giroux reflecting on his first NHL game with the team all the way back in 2008. Prepare your emotions accordingly.

Family, teammates celebrate Giroux during practice

Giroux’s teammates singled him out on Wednesday during practice to lead the team’s stretches. And not only that, Giroux’s family was also in attendance for the practice!

It’s clear Giroux’s final days with the Flyers are upon us. What a career he’s had!