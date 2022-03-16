ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Claude Giroux’s likely final days as captain of the Flyers are a tour de force of emotions

By Mary Clarke
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jf7Vz_0ehIcCjG00

Claude Giroux is set to get quite the poetic ending as captain of the Philadelphia Flyers.

Thursday will mark Giroux’s 1,000th career NHL game, with all one thousand coming with the Flyers. Then, almost certainly, Giroux will be traded ahead of Monday’s NHL trade deadline to a Stanley Cup contender.

Giroux’s name has been in trade rumors for some time now, an unfortunate and unnecessary consequence of the Flyers’ inability to build a contending team over the last decade. At age 34, Giroux is in the last year of his eight-year, $66.2 million deal that’s seen him through as the longest-tenured captain in team history. Due to his upcoming expiring contract and excellent hockey acumen, Giroux enters the trade deadline as the biggest name on the market for a contending team.

Thursday night’s game against the Nashville Predators is set to be an emotional one for Giroux, the team, and Flyers fans in what will be one part celebration, one part farewell tour. Even before the main event, emotions were running high over the last week during team practices and on the Flyers’ social media as everyone in Philadelphia started to come to grips with the sad reality.

Flyers announce events to commemorate Giroux's 1,000th game

Like all 1,000th game ceremonies, the Flyers are going to go all-out in honoring Giroux’s legacy with the team. From a pregame ceremony to special warmup jerseys and commemorative grilled cheese sandwiches — Giroux’s favorite — Thursday’s game will have everything.

Giroux speaks to the media ahead of Thursday

After Wednesday’s practice, Giroux spoke to the Philadelphia media and reflected on his time with the team over the last 1,000 games.

Of course, it wasn’t all emotional talk either, as Giroux cracked jokes with his usual wry humor.

Giroux reflects on his NHL debut

On social media, the Flyers released a lovely clip of Giroux reflecting on his first NHL game with the team all the way back in 2008. Prepare your emotions accordingly.

Family, teammates celebrate Giroux during practice

Giroux’s teammates singled him out on Wednesday during practice to lead the team’s stretches. And not only that, Giroux’s family was also in attendance for the practice!

It’s clear Giroux’s final days with the Flyers are upon us. What a career he’s had!

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Claude Giroux rumors: Latest update on Flyers star as trade deadline nears

One of the top players who could be available at the 2022 NHL trade deadline is Philadelphia Flyers center Claude Giroux. Giroux is in the final year of his contract, but he does have a full no-movement clause, so he'll only get traded if he wants to go and approves of the destination. Will the chance to win the Stanley Cup for the first time result in Giroux leaving the Flyers after more than a decade in Philly?
PHILADELPHIA, PA
6abc

Longtime Philadelphia Flyers captain Claude Giroux traded to Florida Panthers, sources say

The Florida Panthers are acquiring longtime Flyers captainClaude Girouxin a trade with Philadelphia, sources told ESPN's Emily Kaplan on Saturday. According to sources, Florida's offer for Giroux was "aggressive" but "not as aggressive as Bostonor Colorado." Giroux, one of the top face-off men in the league, gives Panthers center Aleksander...
NHL
NESN

Flyers Trade Claude Giroux to Panthers

The NHL Trade Deadline frenzy is underway, and the Florida Panthers are involved in another noteworthy transaction. Florida acquired Philadelphia Flyers captain Claude Giroux as they gear up for a postseason push. Several NHL insiders had the news; however, it’s unclear who the Panthers are sending the other way.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Claude Giroux
Person
Charlie O'connor
Yardbarker

Cornered Flyers get reasonable return for Claude Giroux

The Philadelphia Flyers ended weeks of speculation by trading their captain, Claude Giroux, to the Florida Panthers for a package that included Florida’s 2024 first-round pick, its 2023 third-round pick and right winger Owen Tippett The Flyers also retained 50 percent of Giroux’s salary. Along with Giroux, Florida received Philly’s 2024 fifth-round pick and prospects Connor Bunnaman and German Rubtsov. Here’s my assessment of how each side fared in the deal.
NHL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

88K+
Followers
135K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy