Chris Haynes: LeBron James and Lakers front office wanted DeMar DeRozan, but not on three-year deal

While there’s no official recording of this Twitter Space, many Twitter accounts in the space corroborate him saying this, and there were over 1k+ people listening at the time. Here’s some of the tweets and article quotes related to the story: Chris Haynes just confirmed that LeBron and the FO wanted Demar DeRozan first, but the FO not wanting to give Demar a 3 year deal (to open up space in 2023) made them pivot to Russ instead

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Final: Wolves 124, Lakers 104

The Lakers fall to 29-40 and 2-9 since the All-Star break. They’ve lost three straight games by double-digits. They got within four points early in the fourth before being blown out. LeBron had 19 points.

Up next: at Toronto on Friday. – 10:33 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Karl-Anthony Towns waved bye to the Lakers upon checking out. He had 30 despite foul trouble. Lakers have lost 3 straight and 12 of last 15. Minnesota drops them 124-104. LeBron finished with 19, Russ with 15 and Melo with 16. LeBron and Melo shot a combined 2-for-15 from 3. – 10:33 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Wolves take down the Lakers — and let them know about it

Wolves 124, Lakers 104

On tonight’s show:

– The Wolves are 10-2 since All Star break

– Ant comes back to life

– Replacing McDaniels’ minutes

– KAT’s foul drawing way up

– Slowing down LeBron

– Prince’s importance growing – 10:32 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

FINAL: Timberwolves 124, Lakers 104.

The Lakers were within four points for 19 seconds in the fourth quarter. From that point, Minnesota outscored them 35-19 to finish the game. KAT with 30, Ant with 27. LeBron with 19 to lead the Lakers, who have lost 16 of last 21. – 10:32 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

LeBron checks out. 37 minutes, 8 for 21, 19 points. – 10:26 PM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

Most go-ahead buckets in last 10 seconds over last 5 seasons (via @ESPNStatsInfo):

7 — DeMar DeRozan

6 — Spencer Dinwiddie, Nikola Jokic

That was Dinwiddie’s first career buzzer-beater game-winner, but he’s a proven big-shot maker. – 10:22 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Five fouls on LeBron with 6:37 to go. – 10:13 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Asked Malone about the MVP chants in D.C.: “How we play attracts a lot of fans. The biggest key is Nikola. The number of Nikola Jokic jerseys we see everywhere we go speaks to his greatness.”

Said it reminded him of how in Cleveland, opp. fans used to give ovations to LeBron. – 10:11 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Lakers are back within nine entering the fourth. Wolves up 86-77 with KAT dealing with foul trouble much of the night. Westbrook has 13-4-4 and LeBron has 16 points, 5 rebounds and 2 blocks but has missed all six of his 3-point attempts. Melo has 16 points but only 1-for-7 from 3 – 10:02 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Third quarter: Wolves 86, Lakers 77

The Lakers made six 3s in the third and outscored Minnesota 31-19 to make this a single-digit game heading into the fourth. LeBron and Melo lead LA with 16 points each. The Lakers have been getting some spirited minutes from their bench. – 10:02 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

LeBron went back to the bench for his rest looking frustrated. Lakers airballed two shots in a row but Wolves’ lead is at 12 after two Russ free throws with 1:31 left in the third. – 9:57 PM

Tas Melas @TasMelas

Lakers making a run but LeBron is so pissed with a defensive breakdown that he hangs back for an entire possession while his teammates play 4-on-5. pic.twitter.com/icM5AMZDyX – 9:51 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Russ hits a 3 to cut the deficit to 9 but then Lakers allow an easy dunk inside and LeBron was very slow to get down court before there’s a break in play with Lakers down 11 in the third. – 9:49 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

LeBron walked comically slowly back up the court on offense after Vanderbilt broke free for an open dunk. It’s a 75-64 game, but James has been seemingly losing patience as the night has gone on. – 9:47 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

LeBron has drawn 3 charges tonight, including 2 on KAT, and the most recent one on Edwards.

Westbrook followed with his first made jumper, a 3, to get LAL within 9 at 73-64, midway through the 3rd. – 9:46 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

One player in double digits.

Melo – 5-for-10: 13 pts

LeBron – 3-for-12: 8 pts

Westbrook – 3-for-6: 7 pts

Lakers – 2-for-21 3PT: 9.5%

Maybe opponents should just start the game with a 20-point lead? Would it make any difference?

Lakers down 21 at the half, 67-46 – 9:20 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Minnesota led the Lakers by 25 earlier tonight.

This makes the first time in LeBron James’ career that he’s been on a team that has faced 25-point deficits in three consecutive games. – 9:12 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

That 3rd foul on KAT hurts.

Dwight picked up his 3rd the possession before. So it would have been Carmelo guarding KAT? Maybe Bron. Either way. – 9:09 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Sad that it’s at the point where any team in the league can beat the Lakers (w/ or w/o LeBron) & beat them w/ ease. Feel for fans that pay to watch this kind of effort night in & night out. Hope the offseason brings some kind of promise of a brighter future because this is ROUGH. – 8:54 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Look like LeBron took a swipe to the face. He’s OK and Vogel and LeBron pleaded their case to the referee. Lakers trail 38-21 with 10:10 left in the second. – 8:51 PM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Edwards stands up to a LeBron drive, pokes the ball away, then drills a 3. He’s up to 11 on 4-9 – 8:49 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

First quarter: Wolves 31, Lakers 17

The Lakers find themselves in a familiar position, trailing by double-digits at the end of the first quarter. LeBron leads them with 5 points. They’re 0 of 10 on 3s and are shooting 21.6% overall. – 8:44 PM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Earlier in the season, Ant might have thrown it down right over LeBron. Still working his way back, but did a nice job with the finish. – 8:42 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

Jordan McLaughlin just stood in to take a charge from LeBron and I’m guessing that had to hurt a bit. – 8:31 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Lakers’ starters vs. Minnesota:

Dwight Howard

LeBron James

Austin Reaves

Malik Monk

Russell Westbrook – 7:32 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Starters at Minnesota: Westbrook, Monk, Reaves, LeBron and Howard. – 7:31 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

My @PrizePicks for Wolves-Lakers

Towns over 1.5 made 3s

LeBron over 4.5 made free throws

LeBron under 47.5 points + rebounds + assists

Reaves over 13.5 points + rebounds + assists – 6:35 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Frank Vogel confirmed that Dwight Howard is available to play (joined team in Minnesota after missing last game) tonight.

Meanwhile, LeBron James (knee soreness) will indeed start, as expected. – 6:33 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Load Mismanagement w/@jphanned is LIVE @Underdog__NBA

• Colossal 12-game slate

• What to do about Embiid

• KD/KAT/Luka predictions

• Revenge Street

• Celts/Warriors

• LeBron playing or what?

Taking your questions now through tipoff

➡️ https://t.co/2vrcKvdmmA pic.twitter.com/8jRM6QKWGK – 6:32 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

All the questionable players on the Lakers injury report are in tonight against Minnesota, including LeBron James. – 6:30 PM

Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops

Can LeBron James of #Lakers score 40 tonight in Minneapolis? Betway.com has a generous line posted of 10-1 (+1000) that he cannot. Details: usblog.betway.com/nba/nba-bettin… – 1:34 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Curious to see how the Lakers guard KAT tonight.

I think Stanley Johnson, who is 6’6, will start and be the primary matchup. If Dwight Howard returns from personal reasons, he’ll get some reps. The only other options are Wenyen Gabriel, LeBron and Carmelo. – 12:42 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

📅 On this day in 1960, the Hawks’ Johnny McCarthy had 13 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists in his NBA postseason debut.

McCarthy is one of four players in NBA history to record a triple-double in his first career playoff game (Magic Johnson, LeBron James, and Nikola Jokic). pic.twitter.com/K9MOunoP1Y – 11:01 AM

NBA Math @NBA_Math

RPR MVP Predictor:

1. Nikola Jokic: 17.5

2. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 17.2

3. Joel Embiid: 16.3

4. DeMar DeRozan: 14.8

5. Luka Doncic: 14.6

6. Trae Young: 14.0

7. Ja Morant: 13.8

8. Stephen Curry: 13.7

9. Jayson Tatum: 13.6

10. Karl Anthony-Towns: 13.1

https://t.co/onGqrEd9sz pic.twitter.com/yewyk1i5v8 – 10:55 AM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Wolves are on a roll. LeBron is in town. Should be a lively atmosphere in Target Center.

A look at the renewed bond between town and team. theathletic.com/3173823/2022/0… – 10:31 AM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

Five different players have recorded a 50-point game this month:

✅ LeBron James (2x)

✅ Kyrie Irving (2x)

✅ Jayson Tatum

✅ Kevin Durant

✅ Karl-Anthony Towns

That ties the NBA record for most such players in a calendar month. pic.twitter.com/1rjz8ij5zq – 10:10 AM

Eric Smith @Eric__Smith

w/ today’s breaking Blue Jays news, #SmithAndJones will be pre-empted. We’ll be back on Thurs at 11am ET. In the meantime, catch up on Tuesday’s show w/ @Michael Grange re: LeBron & more, or Monday’s episode w/ former Raptors @CJ Miles & @RealTracyMurray podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/smi… – 10:02 AM

Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa

Link to ‘Lakers Talk’ from tonight…

-1st Quarter Struggles

-How much can AD change things?

-Are you appreciating Bron’s season less because of the losing?

-Brutal schedule ahead

espn.com/espnradio/losa… – 12:22 AM

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13

Active members of the 60-point club:

Kyrie Irving

Karl-Anthony Towns

LeBron James

Stephen Curry

Klay Thompson

Bradley Beal

Carmelo Anthony

Kemba Walker

Jayson Tatum

Devin Booker

Damian Lillard (3x)

James Harden (4x) – 10:08 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

This month alone:

60 — Kyrie

60 — KAT

56 — LeBron

54 — Tatum

53 — KD

50 — Kyrie

50 — LeBron

March Madness. pic.twitter.com/L5bQ37kNSl – 10:04 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Over the last ten days in the NBA we’ve had:

Five 50-point games (LeBron 2x, Tatum, Kyrie, Durant)

And two 60-point games over the last two days (KAT and Kyrie) – 9:14 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

It’s so insanely unlikely, but a really funny ending to the scoring title race would be LeBron ultimately winning, but Kyrie averaging more points and just not qualifying.

It won’t happen, but this Kyrie first-half explosion has creaked the window ever so slightly. – 8:31 PM

LeBron James @KingJames

Ky stop it man!!! Actually don’t 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 – 8:18 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

For the sickos who like to watch, Tuesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We talk about the Lakers’ offense (and offensive) disaster vs. Toronto, and the growing narrative that LeBron is now just playing for the stats. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods

youtube.com/watch?v=BTErtK… – 7:00 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Watching LeBron James is certainly going to be pricey but $136 for nosebleeds compared to $10 to see the reigning MVP Nikola Jokic is something pic.twitter.com/6NVhPr4sB5 – 5:35 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Trapping DeMar DeRozan. A good or bad knee day for Zach LaVine? The uncertainty of availability for depth players.

The Bulls won’t be facing the Kings in the NBA Finals. But Monday’s loss in Sacramento offered some potential playoff foreshadowing.

Story: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 10:49 AM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Donte DiVincenzo on the defensive effort from him and his Kings against DeMar DeRozan, being inserted into the starting rotation for the first time with Sacramento and Monday’s 112-103 win over the Chicago Bulls.

FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/EcUAzT08i7 pic.twitter.com/HRmHelvYEH – 2:23 AM

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry

Final: Kings 112, Bulls 103.

Zach LaVine: 27/3/6

Nikola Vučević: 23/10/2

DeMar DeRozan: 21/7/6

Coby White: 13, 3 assists

The Bulls are now 41-27. – 12:25 AM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

M-V-P chants for DeMar DeRozan here in Sacramento. Lots of Bulls fans here tonight. – 10:39 PM

Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports recently confirmed a report from Ramona Shelburne that LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers front office wanted to sign DeMar DeRozan, but passed on him because they were hesitant to sign him to a 3-year deal, something that is required in any sign-and-trade deal. -via Twitter / March 16, 2022

Serge Ibaka: “The Clippers were on their way to meet you to sign. And then I heard you canceled the meeting and you signed with the Chicago Bulls. What happened bro? Before you answer the question, the last 2 years, you was the one, you be saying, I wanna come back home to play.” DeMar DeRozan: “Nothing but respect for Lawrence Frank and the entire Clippers organization. Great peoiple. It definitely was an opportunity that presented itself. I think for me, the Chicago thing just took off by the time they was on their way to my house. It was a situation, I just didn’t… I didn’t pass it up.” -via Clutch Points / March 9, 2022

Serge Ibaka: “This happened when they were on their way to meet you?” DeMar DeRozan: “It really happened that way. It could’ve been a day earlier, it would’ve worked.” Serge Ibaka: “Also, it’s my team too, so I would’ve been playing with you.” DeMar DeRozan: “I know. We would’ve been teammates again. It was a real possibility. It really was a real possibility, but we got the deal done with Chicago.” -via Clutch Points / March 9, 2022