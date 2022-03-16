ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elden Ring has sold 12 million copies worldwide

By Kyle Campbell
 15 hours ago
FromSoftware is no longer the shepherd of cult hits, as Elden Ring has sold 12 million copies since its release.

Publisher Bandai Namco announced Tuesday that Elden Ring is selling like there’s no tomorrow. As of March 14, 2022, the action RPG has sold 12 million copies since release, which was only on Feb. 25, 2022. Typically only mainstream hits like Call of Duty or Grand Theft Auto hit numbers like this. Director Hidetaka Miyazaki is as surprised as any of us over Elden Ring’s success.

“It’s astonishing to see just how many people have been playing Elden Ring,” Miyazaki said in a press release. “I’d like to extend our heartfelt thanks on behalf of the entire development team.”

Guess he wasn’t far off claiming Elden Ring would eclipse Dark Souls after all.

The stars were undoubtedly aligning for FromSoftware’s mainstream debut. In February, Elden Ring outsold Pokémon and Horizon while also shattering records on Steam and Twitch immediately, certainly aided by the fact that it’s an all-time great from a critical standpoint.

Where FromSoftware goes from here is anybody’s guess, but the games industry will be talking about Elden Ring for many years to come.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

