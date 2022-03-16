ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Stop requiring general education classes in college

By Danika Young
baylorlariat.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeneral education classes have always been part of the college educational experience. The Association of American Colleges and Universities says the term “general education” became the popular name for classes not correlating with a student’s major in the early 1900s. Now, American colleges and universities require a certain number of core...

baylorlariat.com

Comments / 0

Related
Chicago Public Radio

How are Illinois colleges and universities handling mask requirements?

As of Monday, it’s up to Illinois businesses and organizations to make their own rules about masking. Reset checks in with the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and Loyola University Chicago to find out how they’re approaching this phase of the pandemic. GUESTS: Robert Jones, chancellor for the...
CHICAGO, IL
The Exponent

Purdue College of Education dean moves on

Purdue College of Education Dean Nancy Marchand-Martella is stepping down from her deanship, effective July 1, to become provost and executive vice chancellor of academic affairs at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs. “While we will miss her terrific leadership of the Purdue College of Education, we wish Dean Marchand-Martella...
COLLEGES
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

WT’s College of Education to be named the Terry B. Rogers College of Education and Social Sciences

CANYON, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University’s College of Education will now be named the Terry B. Rogers College of Education and Social Sciences after a $5 million gift. “Dyke and Terry Rogers are engaging their passion for education by naming the foundational College at WT, the College of Education and Social Sciences,” said WT […]
CANYON, TX
iheart.com

Education Inflation: College Costs Continue to Soar

Inflation is a big buzz word these days, with prices soaring on everything from gas to groceries to cars. But it is nothing new in higher education, where costs have been soaring for years. "Higher Ed was way ahead of the curve---they had inflation before anybody else," says Rick Hess, director of education policy for the American Enterprise Institute. Hess recently wrote about reforming the costs of higher education.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#General Education#Foreign Language#American Colleges#Baylor#Global Perspective#Christian Heritage#Fine Arts
WMUR.com

Dartmouth College dropping indoor mask requirement Wednesday

HANOVER, N.H. — Dartmouth college is dropping its indoor mask requirements in most places on campus starting Wednesday. The Ivy League school says after a very high level of compliance with COVID-19 procedures it’s time to make changes for the spring term. With the exception of a short...
COLLEGES
WVNews

Careers in Education class hosts Education Panel

Several members of the community participated in a student-led education panel discussion on Wednesday, March 2, at Lewis County High School. Students in the Careers in Education course of study prepared three questions for panelists, with topics ranging from teacher shortages to student/community involvement. Panelists included Superintendent Dr. Robin Lewis,...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
KTEN.com

Investing in Education: When to Start Saving for College

Originally Posted On: https://bippermedia.com/investing-in-education-when-to-start-saving-for-college/. Are you wondering when you should start saving for college?. As time goes on, college keeps getting more expensive. In fact, over the past 40 years, the cost of a college education has risen by 169%. This means if you have young kids, the price might be much more expensive by the time your child is ready to head off for school.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
8 News Now

College acceptance requirements change amid pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— The pandemic changed the way universities conduct their business, and what they are looking for in a student. Neha Gupta is the CEO of college shortcuts.The business helps students as early as eighth grade, learn to build their portfolios and resume.“We help students with their essays, and which schools to pick that […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
GazetteXtra

Beloit College professor Majeed remembered as a mentor, guiding light

BELOIT Debra Majeed, emeritus professor of philosophy and religious studies at Beloit College, is being remembered as a mentor to new faculty and students and a trailblazer for others to follow. Majeed died Sunday in Charlotte, North Carolina, due to complications after a surgery, according to a message from Beloit College President Scott Bierman. Majeed...
BELOIT, WI
News Channel Nebraska

Graduation requirements changing for class of 2024 and beyond

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - All students attending Nebraska Public high schools, beginning with the Class of 2024, will now be required to take personal finance per Nebraska revised statutes. On Monday, March 14, the North Platte Public School District approved the update outlined by the Nebraska Department of Education.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
Yale Daily News

Residential colleges face housing shortages for class of 2024

With a total of 1,789 students, the class of 2025’s historic size is exacerbating existing housing shortages, especially for rising juniors in the class of 2024. Due to the disproportionately large first-year class, residential colleges are reporting potential housing shortages, which may force students who wish to live on campus to find off-campus alternatives. The particularities of the housing draw process vary across residential colleges. Per Yale College policy, students are guaranteed housing on-campus for their first two years at Yale — and these students are also not permitted to move off-campus unless they are 21 years or older, married or first matriculated more than two years prior. Seniors and juniors, however, are not required to remain on campus and are also not necessarily guaranteed to have an on-campus option. Students are required to declare their intent to live either on or off campus by March 18, and each college will run its own draw process in late March and early April.
BRANFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy