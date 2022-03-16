ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laconia, NH

Spring cleaning

By ELIZABETH HOWARD, for The Laconia Daily Sun
laconiadailysun.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week, after spending 30 minutes (at a minimum) searching for a book, I decided it was time to reorganize my bookshelves. Most book addicts have a method of organizing their books and I do. In fact, writers are often asked, “how do you organize your books?” Unfortunately, as the volumes...

www.laconiadailysun.com

Comments / 0

Related
purewow.com

The One Thing in the Bathroom Everyone Forgets to Clean

Ah, the humble shower curtain liner: It’s the thing you don’t give much thought to—until it’s visibly dingy, with hard water and soap scum stains, or worse, that “pink slime” (a strain of mostly harmless yet gross-looking bacteria) streaking it. And at that point, you may be wondering whether you should even bother scrubbing it—or just toss it and start over.
HOME & GARDEN
domino

We Spritzed and Scrubbed to Find the Best Shower Cleaners

The only red flag when I signed the lease on my current apartment was a less-than-clean-looking shower situation: The white tile, tub, and (what I assumed was once white) grout were all discolored, covered in stains of unknown origins. As much as I hoped to restore my bathroom to its former glory and start fresh with a germ-free space, I wasn’t too keen on having to use toxic, chemical-smelling bathroom cleaners either. So in my search for the best shower cleaners, I prioritized biodegradable formulas with plant-based ingredients and sustainable packaging (and bonus points for spray bottles and containers so chic that I’ve kept them out on my shelves rather than hiding them in my bathroom vanity). Here’s what I found to be the most effective on any kind of surface you might find in a shower.
LIFESTYLE
The Kitchn

7 Smart Spring Cleaning Tips You Should Steal from These Grandparents

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Fun fact: Cultures all over the world have been practicing some form of spring cleaning for centuries, perhaps even longer. (While there are often deep cultural and religious roots, it also ties back to the history of keeping houses warm and lit with fires and kerosene in the winter. Houses would get covered in soot, and when the warm weather arrived, it would be time to air out the house and clean up.) Which means your grandma likely took part in spring cleaning. And her grandma before her. And, well, you get the point.
HOME & GARDEN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Laconia, NH
Lifestyle
City
Laconia, NH
New York Post

The 25 best cleaning products for your home, from kitchen to bathroom

For some, the thought of scrubbing your toilet or eradicating mold stains is loathe-filled. For others, any excuse to deep clean is like therapy. Regardless of how you feel about it, cleaning your home is just one of those things that have to be done. From your quartz countertops to behind the faucet, there are a few pesky areas that benefit from a good scrubbing and spraying.
LIFESTYLE
townandcountrymag.com

50 Easter Decorations You'll Love This Spring

Easter is more than just a holiday, it is a celebration of spring, with warmer weather and blooming flowers, and right after that spring cleaning is finished it is time to take out the Easter decorations. How festive you want to get is up to you, but bringing in fresh flowers, crisp light linens, and at least one or two bunny accents will make your home a happier place. Like decorating for any holiday, we like most of the Easter decor to be something you can enjoy for months, like gingham placemats and pastel taper candles with a few spirited items like hand-painted eggs and embroidered bunny cocktail napkins. That way you can layer up your table for Easter Brunch and then enjoy a brighter, spring-ier home all through the season without feeling stifled by the holiday. Below, shop 50 Easter decorations for a very happy (hoppy!) holiday.
HOME & GARDEN
SPY

We Asked a Professional Cleaning Expert About the Best Ways to Clean Grout

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Tile is a beautiful detail to add to any home in your bathroom, entryway or even as a backsplash in the kitchen. Whether you prefer all-white tile or a colorful mosaic to spice up your average shower walls, done well tile can make any room shine. Tile is infamously easy to clean, but the stuff that binds tiles together? Not so much. We’re of course talking about grout, a substance that’s notoriously difficult...
HOME & GARDEN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martha Stewart
Person
Marie Kondo
Awesome 92.3

Here’s What Makes A ‘Junk Drawer’ a ‘Junk Drawer’

Last week I asked you the following question. What’s something every “junk drawer” must-have in order to be considered a proper “junk drawer”? And your answers didn't disappoint. Junk drawers, most of us have one. Maybe it's in your kitchen. Or your laundry room. Or...
The Kitchn

A Simple Tip to Keep in Mind the Next Time You Buy Organizers

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Whether you’re organizing your refrigerator, bathroom drawers, or your home office, the right organizers can go a long way in creating an effective organizational system. But not all organizers are created equal. Some are incredibly stylish but not as functional, while others might be brilliantly designed but not as attractive.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spring Cleaning#Book Sales#Iranians
One Green Planet

Blue the Sick Dog Found Covered in Spray Paint Rescued

@thedodo Happy life ❤️ #animallover #dogsofttiktok #rescue ♬ original sound – The Dodo. This poor puppy named Blue was discovered all alone on the side of the road. He was covered in spray paint and abandoned by his previous owners. When his rescuers spotted him, they knew they had to save him and clean him up. They brought him home, gave him a bath, and washed all of that horrible spray paint off his fur. Blue didn’t seem to be doing too well at first. He was panting very heavily and he had a high temperature. After bringing him to a vet, and making sure he was okay, Blue began to Blossom and his playful, energetic personality shined through. If you’re interested, you can follow Blue’s journey on his Instagram page @cappadociablue in his forever home, with his brother Bogey.
ANIMALS
The Guardian

Country diary: We are standing on shifting sands

Last time I was here, the beach was packed with grey seals, and fluffy white pups were strewn in the dunes. It was bittersweet: amazing to see the thriving colony but painful to observe a group of people walking close to a youngster positioned on the path, as if an inconvenient traffic bollard had blocked their way. The seal looked distressed, thrashing, big-eyed.
PETS
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A $350 Dining Room Redo Features a Smart IKEA Hack and Other Custom DIYs

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. One of the best ways to squeeze in a large group for dining is with banquette seating. Apartment Therapy has featured many great home redos that add banquettes or benches off the kitchen, like this tiny cottage kitchen that got a major expansion, or this beautiful black and white kitchen with a banquette behind the stairs.
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Marketing
BobVila

Bob Vila’s 10 “Must Do” Projects for April

Spring is here, and with it comes a bouquet of seasonal responsibilities: It’s time to clean and repair outdoor elements on your property, like fences and patios, that winter has battered. April is the perfect time to spruce up your lawn, begin planting trees and seeds, and prepare your home’s interior for allergy season. Some homeowners, too, may be busy readying their homes for a quick spring sale. Whether you’re staying in your home or selling it, enjoy some fresh air this month! Read on for April’s top “must do” projects.
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy