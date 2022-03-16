March Madness: Iveys, mother and son, in league of their own

For Michigan basketball point guard DeVante’ Jones, it’s long been fall down seven times, get up eight. However, the grad transfer won’t be getting off the mat this time. The Wolverines are in Indianapolis, set to take on Colorado State in the first round of the NCAA...
Griff Aldrich spent roughly two decades building a successful career in law and private equity. Then, he blew it all up for a chance to coach college basketball. Now, Aldrich is gearing up for March Madness, as the 47-year-old coach leads the Longwood University Lancers to the NCAA's "Big Dance" for the school's first time ever.
March Madness 2022 features Gonzaga, Arizona, Kansas and Baylor as the four No. 1 seeds. In a year with less distance separating the elite teams from the rest of the pack, could we see plenty of early upsets in the 2022 March Madness bracket? Even if the No. 1 seeds emerge from the first rounds of the 2022 NCAA Tournament bracket unscathed, there's potential for mayhem everywhere.
Any hoops fan hungering for a return to normal this March might have looked at the bracket when it finally came out and wondered what ever changed. Gonzaga is the tournament's top seed. Kansas and Arizona are No. 1s, as well....
After spending more than a third of his life as a college basketball head coach, longtime Northwestern State head coach Mike McConathy is calling it a career. On Monday, McConathy announced his retirement after 23 years as head coach of the Demons. In a statement NSU athletic director Kevin Bostian praised him for his incredible impact on the school.
Dennis Small, one of the owners of 3rd Street Bar & Grill, has a Christmas card of a former employee who went to the University of Indiana hanging on the fridge in the back. Small and the employee had a friendly bet on the Wyoming vs Indiana March Madness game on Tuesday Mar. 15, 2022.
LeBron James is a special player, there are no two ways to look about it. The King is in his year 19 in the league and is still in the talks of being the best player in the world. Moreover, he is edging closer to breaking several records this season.
The North Alabama baseball team will begin ASUN play this weekend trying to snap a losing streak.
WHO 13 NEWS – Iowans are preparing for the madness ahead as the NCAA men’s basketball tournament kicks off Thursday. As the basketball players hit the court, sports bettors will be wagering on their phones. “It gives me that thrill of being right, that I knew it. I knew what was gonna happen in that […]
The Indiana Hoosiers are set to face the Saint Mary's Gaels. Check out our March Madness odds series, which includes our Indiana Saint Mary's prediction, odds, and pick.
NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame women’s basketball team has to wait until Saturday to play in its first NCAA Tournament game since 2019, and its first under Niele Ivey. The No. 5 seed Irish take on No. 12 seed UMass in Norman, Okla., and the third-year...
With 64 teams that will be whittled down to one champion over the course of three weeks of basketball games played across the country, a completed March Madness NCAA Tournament bracket is a thing of beauty. At least that’s the case until the first round of games tip-off around lunchtime...
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The University of Connecticut’s basketball teams weren’t the only Connecticut schools to make it to the big dance. In addition to the UConn men’s and women’s teams earning 5th and 2nd seeds respectively, the Yale men and Fairfield women each earned spots.
The “Big Dance” officially gets underway Tuesday as two of the First Four matchups take place in Dayton, Ohio. After looking at the NCAA Tournament odds and lines, here is a can’t-miss First Four parlay among our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets. Following a thrilling...
Gainbridge Fieldhouse crews worked overtime to prepare the venue for this week's March Madness games. After a Tuesday night Pacers game, the fieldhouse was transformed to host six NCAA Tournament Games. Taylor Tannebaum was there as several teams took for floor for their first Indianapolis practices. Click on the media...
March Madness is here, and two Archbishop Ryan High School graduates are part of the action. Chris Mooney, class of 1990, coached Richmond to the Atlantic 10 Conference title, with upsets of Dayton and Davidson. The Spiders will face Iowa [coached by former La Salle High and Penn player Fran McCaffery]. The two Irishmen will square off at 3:10 p.m. on Thursday, St. Patrick’s Day.
Wagering on all those parlays and long shots on the betting app — fun. Filling out a bracket and waiting for the upsets to begin — that’s why they call this March Madness. Legal sports gambling across wide swaths of the United States might have made the...
