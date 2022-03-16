ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
March Madness: Iveys, mother and son, in league of their own

Times Daily
 12 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Notre Dame coach Niele Ivey figured out how...

CBS Sports

NCAA Tournament 2022 bracket picks, Cinderella teams: Model simulates March Madness basketball 10,000 times

March Madness 2022 features Gonzaga, Arizona, Kansas and Baylor as the four No. 1 seeds. In a year with less distance separating the elite teams from the rest of the pack, could we see plenty of early upsets in the 2022 March Madness bracket? Even if the No. 1 seeds emerge from the first rounds of the 2022 NCAA Tournament bracket unscathed, there's potential for mayhem everywhere.
Niele Ivey
Times Leader

March Madness brings back feel of the good ol’ days

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Any hoops fan hungering for a return to normal this March might have looked at the bracket when it finally came out and wondered what ever changed. Gonzaga is the tournament’s top seed. Kansas and Arizona are No. 1s, as well....
The Spun

Longtime College Basketball Head Coach Announces Retirement

After spending more than a third of his life as a college basketball head coach, longtime Northwestern State head coach Mike McConathy is calling it a career. On Monday, McConathy announced his retirement after 23 years as head coach of the Demons. In a statement NSU athletic director Kevin Bostian praised him for his incredible impact on the school.
Wyoming News

March Madness

Dennis Small, one of the owners of 3rd Street Bar & Grill, has a Christmas card of a former employee who went to the University of Indiana hanging on the fridge in the back. Small and the employee had a friendly bet on the Wyoming vs Indiana March Madness game on Tuesday Mar. 15, 2022.
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Reacts To Becoming The First Player In NBA History To Have 10K Points, Rebounds, And Assists: "To Sit Alone In A Statistical Category In This League... I Get At A Loss For Words Anytime These Things Happen."

LeBron James is a special player, there are no two ways to look about it. The King is in his year 19 in the league and is still in the talks of being the best player in the world. Moreover, he is edging closer to breaking several records this season.
Times Daily

UNA baseball drops fifth straight entering ASUN play

The North Alabama baseball team will begin ASUN play this weekend trying to snap a losing streak. Support local journalism reporting on your community. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
WHO 13

March Madness marks busy month for sports bettors

WHO 13 NEWS – Iowans are preparing for the madness ahead as the NCAA men’s basketball tournament kicks off Thursday. As the basketball players hit the court, sports bettors will be wagering on their phones. “It gives me that thrill of being right, that I knew it. I knew what was gonna happen in that […]
ClutchPoints

March Madness Odds: Indiana vs. Saint Mary’s prediction, odds, pick, and more – 3/17/2022

The Indiana Hoosiers are set to face the Saint Mary’s Gaels. Check out our March Madness odds series, which includes our Indiana Saint Mary’s prediction, odds, and pick. *To claim, new users need to register, make a first-time deposit, and then simply place their first real-money wager on FanDuel Sportsbook on any March Madness game during the tournament. All winning bets will be fulfilled within 72 hours if they win.*
WNDU

Ivey to make March Madness debut as head coach

NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame women’s basketball team has to wait until Saturday to play in its first NCAA Tournament game since 2019, and its first under Niele Ivey. The No. 5 seed Irish take on No. 12 seed UMass in Norman, Okla., and the third-year...
NOTRE DAME, IN
WTHR

Teams practice at Gainbridge Fieldhouse ahead of NCAA Tournament

Gainbridge Fieldhouse crews worked overtime to prepare the venue for this week's March Madness games. After a Tuesday night Pacers game, the fieldhouse was transformed to host six NCAA Tournament Games. Taylor Tannebaum was there as several teams took for floor for their first Indianapolis practices. Click on the media...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NorthEast Times

2 Ryan grads part of March Madness

March Madness is here, and two Archbishop Ryan High School graduates are part of the action. Chris Mooney, class of 1990, coached Richmond to the Atlantic 10 Conference title, with upsets of Dayton and Davidson. The Spiders will face Iowa [coached by former La Salle High and Penn player Fran McCaffery]. The two Irishmen will square off at 3:10 p.m. on Thursday, St. Patrick’s Day.
