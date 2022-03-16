ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Joel Embiid Still Believes He Could've Won With Ben Simmons: “I Always Believed That We Had A Chance To Win Together. Like I Always Believe It. Even To This Day, I Believe That We Had A Chance To Win."

By Orlando Silva
fadeawayworld.net
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Joel Embiid-Ben Simmons duo went through a dramatic split when the Australian point guard decided didn't want to stay being a Philadelphia 76er and refused to meet teammates and people from the organization after his collapse against the Atlanta Hawks last year. Embiid and Simmons were expected to...

fadeawayworld.net

Comments / 1

ESPN

Minnesota plays Los Angeles after Towns' 60-point game

Los Angeles Lakers (29-39, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (40-30, seventh in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota hosts the Los Angeles Lakers after Karl-Anthony Towns scored 60 points in the Minnesota Timberwolves' 149-139 victory against the San Antonio Spurs. The Timberwolves are 27-18 against conference opponents....
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Charles Oakley On Michael Jordan Always Being Able To Count On Him: “We’ve Been In Many Places, And I Stay In My Place, Never Try To Show I’m Better Than Someone Or Better Than Him.”

Michael Jordan wasn't very close with a lot of his teammates during his time in the NBA. Because of how driven and focused Jordan was, he always demanded the best from himself. But he also demanded the best from his teammates and did it in a way that alienated quite a few of them. But one former teammate of his is still one of his closest friends to this day; Charles Oakley.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Magic Johnson, Not Michael Jordan, Blocked Isiah Thomas From Making The 1992 Dream Team, Says John Salley

Isiah Thomas and Michael Jordan's dislike for one another is one of the most well-known feuds in the NBA. A lot of it had to do with the rough manner in which Isiah's Detroit Pistons played against MJ and his Chicago Bulls. This led to a bit of bad blood between the two and there have always been suggestions that Jordan kept IT off the 1992 Dream Team because of their beef.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Advanced Stats Show That LeBron James And Russell Westbrook Can't Play Together: LeBron Has A Plus-Minus Of -87 With Westbrook This Season

Russell Westbrook coming to the Los Angeles Lakers was always going to be a bit of a gamble but no one knew exactly how difficult the situation would get for the player as well as the franchise. His production has fallen off a cliff in Los Angeles, as Russ simply isn't able to contribute to his teams the way he always has in his career. And his play might be affecting the only player on the team that's actually been excellent.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Russell Westbrook Can't Explain Why The Lakers Keep Falling Behind In Games: "I'm Not Sure. I Don't Have An Answer For You On That One."

The Los Angeles Lakers have been getting off to some truly poor starts in recent games. They scored only 12 points in the first quarter against the Toronto Raptors on Monday and gave up 48 points to the Phoenix Suns in the first quarter in the game before that one. A large reason for their losses is that the Lakers keep finding themselves in holes that are too large to get out of.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James On Anthony Davis Potentially Returning Soon: “I Miss The Big Fella. But I Can’t Be Focused On That Right Now.”

The Los Angeles Lakers look completely different from the team that won the NBA championship less than 2 years ago. What was once one of the best defensive teams in the league with 2 elite superstars playing at a high level has now become a poorly performing team that could conceivably miss the NBA playoffs altogether. And a big reason for their disappointing form has been Anthony Davis and his injury concerns.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Reportedly Wanted DeMar DeRozan First, But Lakers Front Office Didn't Want To Offer Him A 3-Year Deal

The Los Angeles Lakers have been horrendous this season. Before the season started, there was a lot of excitement about what this Lakers' squad could do. The Lakers spent the offseason recruiting veteran players on team-friendly deals, expecting them to still contribute at a high level. But that has not happened. And it turns out, the Lakers could have had one of the best players this season.
NBA

