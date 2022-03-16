ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titans planning to release WR Julio Jones, per report

By Matt Urben
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 15 hours ago
One year after the Atlanta Falcons shipped All-Pro wide receiver Julio Jones off to the Tennessee Titans, it appears the Falcons have officially won the Julio Jones trade.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Dianna Russini are reporting that the Titans are expected to release Jones, the player they gave up a second-round pick to acquire last offseason.

Tennessee is expected to release Jones with a post-June 1 designation, saving the team roughly $9.5 million in cap space.

Jones, who is still the Falcons’ all-time leader in receiving yards, would be a great candidate to return to Atlanta in 2022 since the team just lost both Russell Gage and Calvin Ridley.

During his ten seasons with the Falcons, Jones racked up 848 catches, 12,896 receiving yard and 60 touchdowns.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Colts show 'preliminary interest' in Marquez Valdes-Scantling

The Indianapolis Colts are reportedly among the teams with “preliminary interest” in pending free agent wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, per Josina Anderson. With a massive need at wide receiver and the need of a deep threat in the offense, Valdes-Scantling figured to receive interest from the Colts. With the legal tampering period open since noon on Monday, the Colts can begin negotiating with his representation.
NFL
The Spun

Gisele Makes Her Feelings Known: NFL World Reacts

Gisele Bundchen, the wife of Tom Brady, supports her husband’s decision to come out of retirement. Bundchen confirmed to PEOPLE that the decision was a family decision, not just Brady’s. “Gisele has been vocal about wanting him to retire for years but she’s also his biggest cheerleader. He...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Russell Gage to sign with Buccaneers, per report

The Falcons are losing yet another wide receiver as Russell Gage is expected to sign with the Buccaneers, according to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Gage, 26, had his second consecutive 700-yard season in 2021, while adding four touchdown receptions. Many thought the former sixth-round pick out of LSU would benefit from Julio Jones’ departure, but that wasn’t the case as Gage got off to a slow start this season.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

