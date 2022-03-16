Corning woman killed on South Avenue

An 87-year-old Corning woman was killed in a two vehicle collision on South Avenue last week.

Erna Dobson was a passenger in a 2015 Chevy 200 driven by William Dobson Jr., of Los Molinos on March 7, which was traveling east on South Avenue, reported the California Highway Patrol Red Bluff Office.

At 6:29 p.m., William Dobson turned the Chevy left toward Kirkwood Avenue directly in the path of a 2000 Ford 150 pickup driven by a 17-year-old male of Flournoy, which was traveling west on South Avenue.

CHP said the Ford struck the passenger side of the Chevy resulting in major injuries to Erna Dobson who was transported to Enloe Medical Center in Chico where she was pronounced deceased by medical personnel.

William Dobson and the juvenile driver suffered minor injuries.

CHP said it does not appear alcohol or drugs were a factor in the collision.