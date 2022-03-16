Corning man killed in Highway 99W crash

A 59-year-old Corning man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday, March 14 near Orland.

California Highway Patrol Willows Office reported Vernon McGuire, 61, of Chico was driving a 2013 Kenworth big-rig north on Highway 99W approaching County Road 7 around 6 a.m.

Traveling south on the highway was a 2009 Nissan driven by Richard Smith of Corning.

CHP said the Kenworth turned west onto County Road 7 directly in the path of the Nissan, resulting in the front of the big-rig to hit the left front of the Nissan, which then crashed into a power pole at the intersection.

Smith, who was not wearing a seatbelt, suffered fatal injuries in the collision, CHP reported.