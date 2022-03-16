ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corning, CA

Corning man killed in Highway 99W crash

By Corning Observer
Corning Observer
Corning Observer
 4 days ago

A 59-year-old Corning man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday, March 14 near Orland.

California Highway Patrol Willows Office reported Vernon McGuire, 61, of Chico was driving a 2013 Kenworth big-rig north on Highway 99W approaching County Road 7 around 6 a.m.

Traveling south on the highway was a 2009 Nissan driven by Richard Smith of Corning.

CHP said the Kenworth turned west onto County Road 7 directly in the path of the Nissan, resulting in the front of the big-rig to hit the left front of the Nissan, which then crashed into a power pole at the intersection.

Smith, who was not wearing a seatbelt, suffered fatal injuries in the collision, CHP reported.

Corning Observer

Corning woman killed on South Avenue

An 87-year-old Corning woman was killed in a two vehicle collision on South Avenue last week. Erna Dobson was a passenger in a 2015 Chevy 200 driven by William Dobson Jr., of Los Molinos on March 7, which was traveling east on South Avenue, reported the California Highway Patrol Red Bluff Office.
Corning Observer

Corning Observer

