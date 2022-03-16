ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Nathaniel Hackett had a perfect reaction to Broncos trading for Russell Wilson

By Jon Heath
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Denver Broncos completed their trade for quarterback Russell Wilson on Wednesday afternoon when the NFL’s new league year opened.

The trade could not become official until 2 p.m. MT — the official start of the 2022 NFL offseason — and the Broncos held an introductory press conference for Wilson at 2:03 (No. 3 is Wilson’s jersey number).

After general manager George Paton announced the trade and welcomed Wilson, Denver coach Nathaniel Hackett made his way to the microphone and had a perfect reaction.

“Wow!” Hackett exclaimed. “Come on, y’all, Russell Wilson! Holy shh—, um, very exciting!”

The team shared the coach’s reaction on their Twitter page.

Wilson had a fitting statement when he arrived at the podium: “Broncos Country, let’s ride.”

Wilson was asked about joining a stacked division and competitive AFC conference where there are plenty of star quarterbacks. The 33-year-old QB made it clear that he welcomes the challenge both in the AFC West and in the conference overall.

Wilson will instantly make the Broncos relevant again after the team missed the playoffs in six-straight seasons after winning Super Bowl 50 with Peyton Manning in 2015. It’s safe to say Hackett shares in the excitement with Denver fans about Wilson’s arrival.

#American Football#The Denver Broncos#Broncos#Broncoscountry#Afc
