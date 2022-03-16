ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manufacturing

Taurus Hires VP Of Sales

By SGB Media
 12 hours ago

Taurus hired Justin Porlier as vice president of sales. Most recently, he was regional sales manager for Dunkin Lewis, Inc....

