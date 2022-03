With public safety becoming an increasing concern in several major U.S. cities, some residents, workers and commuters are becoming more conscious of their surroundings. The homicide rate increased last year in 22 major American cities by 5 percent compared to 2020, according to the Council on Criminal Justice. Some companies are taking heed. Amazon revealed last week that it was temporarily relocating employees from its downtown Seattle office to a nearby location, following an uptick in crime in the area. The 1,800 workers there still have the option of working remotely.

