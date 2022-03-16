ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ravens land S Marcus Williams, T Morgan Moses in free agency

By NOAH TRISTER
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ekoMz_0ehIR4Uy00
New Orleans Saints free safety Marcus Williams (43) defends during an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Baltimore Ravens agreed to a five-year deal with safety Marcus Williams, bolstering a secondary that was decimated by injuries last season as the team finished last in the NFL against the pass. Wednesday, March 16, 2022 was the first day teams could officially announce deals with newly acquired free agents.(AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File)

The Baltimore Ravens agreed to a five-year deal with safety Marcus Williams, bolstering a secondary that was decimated by injuries last season as the team finished last in the NFL against the pass.

Wednesday was the first day teams could officially announce deals with newly acquired free agents. The Ravens also agreed to a three-year contract with tackle Morgan Moses.

Williams spent his first five seasons with the New Orleans Saints, starting 76 games. He has 15 career interceptions.

The Ravens allowed a league-high 279 yards passing per game last season. Cornerback Marcus Peters didn’t play at all after a preseason knee injury, and cornerback Marlon Humphrey went down in early December with a torn pectoral muscle.

Baltimore lost six straight games to end the season and missed the playoffs. Many of those defeats came down to the wire, but one that didn’t was a 41-21 loss to a Cincinnati team that eventually won the AFC North and went to the Super Bowl. Joe Burrow threw for 525 yards in that game, underscoring just how desperate the Ravens were for help in the defensive backfield.

The Saints used the franchise tag on Williams last season.

Williams started every game he appeared in for New Orleans, and he had a career high in tackles last season. He had at least 50 tackles and multiple interceptions in each of his first five seasons, joining Tyrann Mathieu, Jordan Poyer and Justin Simmons for the league’s longest active streak.

Williams was ranked by Pro Football Focus as the eighth-best free agent in this year’s class.

Moses played for the New York Jets last year after spending his first seven seasons with Washington. The Ravens played almost all of last season without injured tackle Ronnie Stanley, and tackle Alejandro Villanueva is retiring.

Moses has played in 113 consecutive games, tied for the third-longest streak among active offensive linemen. Last season, he was one of 10 offensive linemen to play over 1,000 snaps without a holding penalty.

___

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

LeBron James Has 1-Word Reaction To Browns Trade For Deshaun Watson

On Friday afternoon, the Cleveland Browns mades headlines by sending three first-round picks, a 2023 third-rounder and a 2024 fourth-rounder to the Houston Texans for Deshaun Watson. Several teams, like the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints showed interest in Watson. In fact, earlier this week, it seemed...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Von Miller signing results in stunning release by Bills

The Buffalo Bills made a huge offseason move by bringing in Von Miller. They proved to be too attractive to pass up and Miller signed a big, multi-year contract to join them. A great defense should get been better with one of the best pass rushers ever stepping in. Not...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Seahawks have expressed trade interest in 2 veteran QBs

The Seattle Seahawks acquired Drew Lock as part of their trade that sent Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, but they are still in the market for a quarterback. USA Today’s Josina Anderson reported on Friday that the Seahawks are exploring ways to add an experienced veteran starting quarterback. They have reached out to the Cleveland Browns about Baker Mayfield and Atlanta Falcons about Matt Ryan.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Cowboys interested in signing three-time Pro Bowler

The Dallas Cowboys are looking for ways to bolster their pass rush after they lost Randy Gregory, and Jason Pierre-Paul could be one option. The Cowboys signed former first-round pick Dante Fowler Jr. this week, but ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that they are still in the market for veteran pass-rushers. They have also expressed interest in Pierre-Paul.
NFL
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Cowboys Add WR James Washington and DE Dante Fowler Jr. to the Roster

The Dallas Cowboys added two new players to the roster Friday night. The Cowboys tweeted "Welcome to Dallas, James Washington." The Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver and native Texans agreed to a one-year deal according to the Cowboys. Washington is from Stamford, Texas (north of Abilene) and is no stranger to...
NFL
The Spun

Packers Legend Is Pushing For A Blockbuster Trade

The Green Bay Packers stunned the world by trading Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. Less than a week after re-signing Aaron Rodgers, they don’t have many notable targets for the superstar quarterback. LeRoy Butler has a possible solution. Speaking to TMZ Sports shortly after the Adams trade,...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Morgan Moses
Person
Alejandro Villanueva
Person
Moses
The Spun

Packers Are Reportedly Bringing Veteran Tight End Back

The Green Bay Packers are reportedly bringing back Robert Tonyan. The veteran tight end has agreed to a one-year deal with the team even though he won’t be available for some games. He’s recovering from a torn ACL which should see him miss the first half of the season,...
NFL
The Spun

Warren Moon Makes His Opinion On Colin Kaepernick Very Clear

Colin Kaepernick hasn’t played in the National Football League since 2016, but the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback continues to push for a comeback. The former Nevada quarterback has been working out with some NFL wide receivers and quarterbacks this offseason. Kaepernick, 34, says he’s in the best shape...
NFL
The Spun

Seahawks Reportedly Releasing 2-Time Pro Bowler

The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly releasing veteran defender Carlos Dunlap, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. Dunlap, a two-time Pro Bowler, logged 35 tackles, 8.5 sacks and 14 QB hits through 17 games as a linebacker for the Seahawks this past season. He was set to finish out a two-year,...
NFL
FOX8 News

Panthers targeting X5 Pro Bowler Duane Brown in free agency

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — The Carolina Panthers are targeting former Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle Duane Brown in free agency according to ESPN’s David Newton. The Panthers continue to round out their roster following their failed pursuit of now Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. Brown who was drafted in the first round of the 2008 NFL […]
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#American Football#The New Orleans Saints
FOX Sports

Falcons sign veteran cornerback Casey Hayward to 2-year deal

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons bolstered their secondary by signing former Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward to a two-year, $11 million contract and re-signing Isaiah Oliver to a one-year deal announced by the team on Friday. The Falcons also announced the signing of running back Damien Williams...
NFL
fantasypros.com

Ray-Ray McCloud signs with San Francisco

The San Francisco 49ers signed Ray-Ray McCloud to a two-year deal worth up to $10.4 million. (Tom Pelissero on Twitter ) The special teams unit was a mess for the 49ers this past season, so McCloud should certainly help as the league leader in punt return average during the 2021 season. It is possible he sees some looks on the offensive side of the ball with Kyle Shanahan calling the plays, but it'll take some major injuries for him to be relevant from a fantasy football perspective outside of leagues that award points for return yards.
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Relationship Details Emerge: NFL World Reacts

Getting back together appears to be the main theme for Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers this offseason. Earlier this month, Rodgers agreed to return to the Green Bay Packers for the 2022 season and beyond. Rodgers has agreed to a record-setting contract extension in Green Bay. The Packers aren’t...
NFL
brownsnation.com

NFL World Reacts To Mayfield’s Planned Boycott

On Sunday morning, Cleveland Browns fans woke to Mary Kay Cabot’s report that quarterback Baker Mayfield was potentially going to sit out the 2022 season if not traded. It is worth noting that Mayfield is still under contract with the Browns and has yet to be traded, but the way this situation is spiraling, a trade or other roster move could be imminent.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Commanders reportedly checked in on notable retired QB

The Washington Commanders’ search for a new quarterback may have been the most comprehensive of any team’s. We know this because it certainly sounds like they were looking at quarterbacks few other teams would have even thought to look at. The Commanders searched far and wide for quarterback...
NFL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

811K+
Followers
406K+
Post
365M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy