Sonic Youth formed in 1981, but their legacy as we know it today really started to get written five years later, when the band became a flagship act on SST Records—then the premier label in the American underground—and released the art-punk masterwork EVOL. It was also the era when drummer Steve Shelley joined the group, adding a more propulsive rhythmic thrust that would guide the band’s music for decades to come. And it marked the moment when Sonic Youth received the ultimate validation that they were reaching a wider audience: They discovered the first bootleg bearing their name.

