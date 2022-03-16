ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Steelers cut tackle Zach Banner, keep QB Dwayne Haskins

By WILL GRAVES
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 12 hours ago

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers’ new-look offensive line won’t include right tackle Zach Banner.

The team cut the charismatic Banner on Wednesday, a move that will save them $5 million against the salary cap and ends Banner’s comeback bid from a torn ACL that cost him two seasons and eventually his starting job.

Banner’s release came two days after the Steelers re-signed tackle Chukwuma Okorafor to a three-year deal to stay at right tackle opposite left tackle Dan Moore Jr., who was thrust into a starting spot protecting Ben Roethlisberger’s blindside as a rookie in 2021 after Okorafor was moved from the left side to the right after Banner hit a setback in his recovery.

The popular Banner earned the starting spot going into the 2020 season opener before getting hurt. The Steelers were encouraged enough by his rehab to sign him to a two-year, $9.5 million contract last spring.

Banner appeared to tweak his knee, however, during the 2021 preseason. He was activated in October but never returned to the top of the depth chart. He played just 32 total snaps last season, all but five of them on special teams.

Pittsburgh is in the midst of overhauling a line that underperformed last season while finishing 29th in yards rushing and allowing 38 sacks, the franchise’s highest single-season total since 2013.

The Steelers signed versatile former Chicago Bears interior lineman James Daniels and former Minnesota Vikings lineman Mason Cole to multi-year contracts. The right guard position is open after the team opted not to bring back Trai Turner. The arrival of both Daniels and Cole and the retention of center J.C. Hassenauer leaves the status of Kenrick Green uncertain. Green struggled while transitioning from guard to center as a rookie.

The line will be in charge of opening holes for promising running back Najee Harris and protecting a quarterback who will be a full-time starter in Pittsburgh for the first time following Roethlisberger’s retirement.

The Steelers signed former Chicago and Buffalo quarterback Mitch Trubisky to a two-year contract and also brought back Dwayne Haskins for a second season to compete with Trubisky and Mason Rudolph for the right to take over the job created when Roethlisberger stepped away following an 18-year career.

Pittsburgh took a flyer on Haskins, a first-round pick by Washington in the 2019 draft, last January. He spent all of 2021 as the third-stringer behind Roethlisberger and Rudolph, though general manager Kevin Colbert said repeatedly the team had seen enough to bring Haskins back for 2022.

Colbert said last month that Rudolph was the starting quarterback for 2022, though at the time he said it Rudolph was technically the only quarterback on the roster under contract for next season. Now he’ll be joined by two former first-round picks trying to resurrect their respective careers.

Trubisky flamed out in four seasons in Chicago and spent 2021 as the backup to Josh Allen in Buffalo. While Trubisky’s performance was erratic with the Bears, he does offer the kind of mobility the Steelers haven’t seen at the position in a generation.

The Steelers also addressed a need at cornerback by signing former Buffalo defensive back Levi Wallace to a two-year contract. Wallace spent four seasons in Buffalo, picking off six passes in 52 starts. Pittsburgh is in the midst of a makeover in the secondary with cornerbacks Joe Haden and Ahkello Witherspoon both entering free agency.

___

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Jerry Jones Is Reportedly Furious: NFL World Reacts

A reportedly agreed-upon deal between defensive end Randy Gregory and the Dallas Cowboys fell through, and owner Jerry Jones is apparently not happy. CBS Sports’ Patrik Walker reported moments ago that Jones is “livid” that the team attempted to tweak the contract after Gregory had already agreed to sign. This action led to Gregory eventually spurning the Cowboys for the Broncos.
NFL
FanSided

Steelers sign Ben Roethlisberger replacement in Mitch Trubisky, Twitter reacts

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed a replacement for now-retired quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in former Bears, Bills QB Mitchell Trubisky. Pittsburgh needed some answer at quarterback this offseason, and they’ve got it thanks to a two-year deal handed to former Chicago Bears and Buffalo Bills QB Mitchell Trubisky. Trubisky was...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Spun

Tyler Lockett Has Message About Colin Kaepernick After Workout

As they agreed to in a Twitter exchange Sunday, Tyler Lockett ran routes for Colin Kaepernick this afternoon. When the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback asked if any pass-catchers were willing to practice with him, the Seattle Seahawks wideout graciously accepted the offer. They followed through on those plans the...
NFL
The Spun

Report: Bucs Plan For Rob Gronkowski Revealed

With Tom Brady back for another go at it, all eyes now turn to his favorite tight end Rob Gronkowski. Per Jeff Howe of The Athletic, the Bucs are hoping to re-sign Gronkowski and run it back with him and Brady next season. Brady was the original reason why Gronkowski...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Steelers make crucial $26.5 million move to boost offense after Mitchell Trubisky deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers are rolling the dice with Mitchell Trubisky in 2022, and now they’re looking to add some key pieces in order to protect him in the pocket. The Steelers moved Tuesday to bolster the offensive line, signing veteran offensive guard James Daniels, according to Jeremy Fowler. The deal will run for three seasons, keeping Daniels in Pittsburgh through the 2024 season, and will see him pocket $26.5 million.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Tight End

The Dallas Cowboys didn’t make the signing they wanted Tuesday. At least they picked up a minor consolation prize. Following initial reports that they re-signed Randy Gregory, the star pass-rusher instead agreed to a deal with the Denver Broncos, per Vic Lombardi. As a result, Cowboys fans may not be in the mood to learn about their backup tight end staying put.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Najee Harris
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
The Ringer

The Steelers Are Entering QB Purgatory

The Steelers have escaped Quarterback Hell and entered Quarterback Purgatory, which might be even worse. Pittsburgh’s reported two-year deal with Mitchell Trubisky gives the team a new starter under center after Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement this offseason. The signing helps the team avoid settling for unpromising backups Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins—but it’s hard to see Trubisky offering much more than that.
NFL
Miami Herald

NFL Draft: Post-Combine 2022 NFL Mock Draft

Despite the perception that this year’s draft class lacks star power, the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine will go down in history as one of the most exciting editions we have ever witnessed. Each year, players get bigger, stronger, faster, as the Marvel cast of characters posted some eye-popping numbers.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#Bears#American Football#Ap#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Acl
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins receives original-round tender from Steelers

Pittsburgh has placed an original-round RFA tender on quarterback Dwayne Haskins. (Tom Pelissero on Twitter) As expected, Haskins receives an RFA tender which is worth $2.54 million. The 24-year-old QB is currently third on the depth chart behind newly-acquired Mitchell Trubisky and Mason Rudolph. Whether there will be an actual competition for the starting job remains to be seen given the contract Trubisky received yesterday. At this point, Haskins has no fantasy value.
NFL
The Spun

Colin Kaepernick Contacted The Seahawks: NFL World Reacts

Colin Kaepernick hasn’t thrown a pass in the NFL since 2016. Since taking a knee, pregame, in protest of systemic, racial and ethnic inequality; opportunities for Kaepernick to return to the league that he once helped a carry a team to a Super Bowl in, have been few and far between.
NFL
NBC Sports Chicago

Details on Mitch Trubisky's reported deal with Steelers

Mitchell Trubisky has found his new home. According to multiple reports, the former Bears No. 2 overall pick is headed to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Per Tom Pelissero, Trubisky signed a two-year deal with the Steelers, that starts at $14.25 million, but can escalate up to $27 million with various incentives. It's not a huge deal a team would offer a surefire starter, but it's a bit more than a run-of-the-mill backup would earn.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
iheart.com

Von Miller Announces He's Signing With Super Bowl Contender

Recent Super bowl champion Von Miller made two big announcements on his Instagram story during a 20-hour span. Hours after announcing his engagement to his girlfriend, Chelsea Nicole, Miller revealed his decision to sign with the Buffalo Bills. "I'm coming to Buffalo," Miller said in his Instagram story on Wednesday...
NFL
The Spun

Packers Appear To Have Made Decision On Mason Crosby

The Green Bay Packers entered this offseason with a tough decision to make on Mason Crosby. His cap hit is awfully steep for a kicker, and yet, it sounds like he’ll be sticking around for the 2022 season. According to ESPN reporter Rob Demovsky, it appears that Green Bay...
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Make Big Free Agency Move: NFL World Reacts

The Pittsburgh Steelers are signing veteran linebacker Myles Jack on a two-year, $16 million deal, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. Jack was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars in a move that saved the team $8.35 million in cap space on Tuesday. Through 15 games this past season, Jack led...
NFL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

805K+
Followers
404K+
Post
363M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy