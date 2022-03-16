ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tehama County, CA

Tehama Together donates turkeys, mandarins to needy families

By Corning Observer
 4 days ago
Courtesy photo/Tehama Together On a brisk Saturday afternoon, 21 volunteers help pick over 2,000 pounds of mandarins which were donated to the Tehama County Gleaners Food Bank for distribution to 1,200 families.

At the February meeting of the Tehama Together board of directors, it was reported that during the past three months Tehama Together had donated over four tons of turkeys and mandarins to needy families in Tehama County.

In past years emergency food programs had requested nonperishable food products for Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners.

This year, as a special offering during the pandemic, it was decided that turkeys would fill a special need. As a result, 13 food programs placed orders for 436 turkeys divided between the two holidays.

The turkeys, weighing between 12 and 14 pounds each, were then distributed to families, and organizations with cooking facilities to prepare and serve the food, including Cornerstone Church, Empower Tehama, Food For The Hungry, Gleaners Food Bank, Immaculate Conception Parish, Lord's Table, PATH, Rancho Tehama Community Church, Salt Creek Ranch, SDA Community Services, Spirit of Life Church, Tehama County ERMHS and Villa Columba.

Tehama Together also provided five-pounds bags of mandarins to 400 families during the holidays. The mandarins were picked and purchased from Whiteley Mandarin Orchard in Corning.

The final food give-away involved Tehama Together's fifth annual community mandarin gleaning day on January 22 at Whiteley Orchard.

For helping fund the give-aways, special recognition was given to the Johnson Family Foundation, Grocery Outlet and Banner Bank,

Tehama Together, recently celebrating its 13th anniversary, is an all-volunteer agency that depends on donations and volunteers in its advocacy for health and nutrition, food for the needy, one-stop health and social service information, and nonprofit collaboration.

To learn about regular and on-call volunteer needs, please contact Tehama Together at 530-527-2223 or tehamatogether@gmail.com.

