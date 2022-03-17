ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where Is The Cast Of "Single's Inferno" Now?

By Kaitlin Stevens
Single's Inferno released on Netflix in January 2022, and we may have watched it a few times just because we loved the cast so much.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UM7YD_0ehINTo800

And the drama. We loved the drama, too.

Netflix / Via Netflix

Since becoming public figures, the cast of Inferno have dealt with their newfound fame in different ways.

Let's start with Ji-yeon, the sweet and smart neuroscience student who stole Se-hoon's heart.

PS: The comments on this post speculate that these flowers are from Se-hoon, but we have no confirmation! However, both her and Se-hoon have hinted at still liking each other in Q&A videos on their respective YouTube channels.

@jiiiiyeonie__ / Via instagram.com

She recently became the face of a beauty brand, be-wants.

@jiiiiyeonie__ / Via instagram.com

She's also been vlogging on YouTube, and her videos are adorable.

@jiiiiyeonie__ / Via instagram.com

Her latest video is a shopping vlog with her sister, Julie, who is so cute and likable, and brings out a different side of Ji-yeon — one that only a sister can.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N7XAN_0ehINTo800
신지연 SHIN JIYEON / Via youtube.com

Other recent uploads on her YouTube channel are makeup tutorials and shopping hauls + try-ons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33LbZn_0ehINTo800

If you want to keep up with her channel, follow her here .

신지연 SHIN JIYEON / Via youtube.com , 신지연 SHIN JIYEON / Via youtube.com

Next, let's talk about Yea-won, the fitness model who won everyone over with her goofy personality.

Instagram: @yeah.w__

Our girl has been busy with her own YouTube channel, which is full of videos with workout tips (duh), vlogs, and outfit styling.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14tsp4_0ehINTo800

You can follow her here!

Ang YeaWon / Via youtube.com , Ang YeaWon / Via youtube.com

But one particular video caught everyone's eye last month. A review of Single's Inferno featuring a very special guest: Cha Hyun-seung!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gFCbT_0ehINTo800
Ang YeaWon / Via youtube.com

A lot of people, myself included, were rooting for them in Inferno . He seemed so smitten with her! But in the end, he chose Ji-a (who didn't choose him), and Yea-won chose Jun-sik.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eb1PZ_0ehINTo800
Ang YeaWon / Via youtube.com

Yea-won has said that her and Jun-sik are still good friends, but not together. And the chemistry between her and Hyun-seung is undeniable, so maybe they'll date and get a spinoff?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VAa3e_0ehINTo800
Ang YeaWon / Via youtube.com

Jun-sik seems to be doing well himself, keeping up with his health food startup, Kamee , and modeling.

@juncore_ / Via instagram.com

What's most exciting is that he's been hanging with his castmates in recent months!

@juncore_ / Via instagram.com

How cute are they!

@juncore_ / Via Instagram: @juncore_

He even did a video with Jin-taek on Jin-taek's YouTube channel, showing off a fun side to his personality that we didn't get to see much of on the show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Asbcu_0ehINTo800

The boys discuss how close everyone was on the show, and Jun-sik compliments Jin-taek's tailor shop. And according to the comments, Jun-sik has plenty of female fans who would be happy to date him!

진택이형 / Via youtube.com

Jin-taek has been busy with his tailor shop, Ascottage .

@timelessbruno / Via instagram.com

But he's also had other castmates on his YouTube channel, including Si-hun!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UeBni_0ehINTo800
진택이형 / Via youtube.com

Fans have speculated that he and So-yeon are still together, after realizing that separate Instagram posts from August 2021 show them playing tennis in the same place at the same time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ADMQz_0ehINTo800

But that was a while ago, and neither of them seem to have confirmed or denied if they are together since the show aired.

Netflix / Via Netflix

So-yeon, on the other hand, has been active on Instagram and YouTube, too! She's also been covering magazines — as she should!

I mean, she's always active, right? Ha.

@kangsoyeon__ / Via instagram.com

In a Q&A video, the stunning boxing gym owner revealed that she used to be a K-pop singer, but some fans had already discovered that on their own.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ysYhW_0ehINTo800

She said she was a trainee for five years and released two songs with a group. She also said she plans to record music again soon!

소연에반하다(강소연 kang so yeon) / Via youtube.com

She's also had her Inferno bestie Yea-won on her YouTube channel, in a video where they did each other's makeup.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=036T0f_0ehINTo800
소연에반하다(강소연 kang so yeon) / Via youtube.com

Yea-won wasn't the only guest on her channel. Hyun-seung stopped by to film a "no strings attached" couple's workout video.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lcky7_0ehINTo800

While this might seem flirty, it does seem that the two are only friends!

소연에반하다(강소연 kang so yeon) / Via youtube.com

When Hyun-seung isn't appearing in his castmates' videos, he's filming his own, vlogging about his life, dance career, and magazine photo shoots.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CJWgc_0ehINTo800
Cha hyun Seung 차현승TV / Via youtube.com

He's also had special guests on his channel, including Se-hoon. And they went to Paradise together!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q6Po8_0ehINTo800
Cha hyun Seung 차현승TV / Via youtube.com

It also seems that he'll be releasing a capsule clothing collection soon, so make sure you're following him if you want to stay updated on the release!

@502bright / Via instagram.com

Speaking of Se-hoon, the chef who only had eyes for Ji-yeon says life has been hectic, according to an interview he did with media channel Gomong on YouTube.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2worAF_0ehINTo800

He says he feels really grateful for the love he's received.

고몽 (Gomong Tube) / Via instagram.com

Also, when pressed on what watching the series back with his future children might look like, Se-hoon says he'd point to the screen and say, "There's Mom right there!"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x7Wc6_0ehINTo800

Unclear on if that's just wishful thinking or if he and Ji-yeon are actually together, but it's nice to see that he hasn't changed his tune on being utterly obsessed with her.

고몽 (Gomong Tube) / Via youtube.com

He also has a YouTube channel, where he's vlogged about his daily life, including his return to Paradise.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nEPN7_0ehINTo800

Make sure you're following him to stay updated on his life and hopefully the answer to the question we're all wondering: Are he and Ji-yeon really going to get married and have kids?!

문세훈 (Moon Sehoon) / Via youtube.com

Aside from his love life, Se-hoon has been busy launching a clothing brand, Studio Tedoh, as well as focusing on launching a second OnlyGo restaurant .

@moonofsh / Via instagram.com

His most recent Instagram post is a congratulatory post to Ji-yeon on becoming a spokesmodel, and he does look awfully cheerful to be supporting her.

@moonofsh / Via instagram.com

OK, it's true that Jun-sik posted something similar, but let me dream!

@juncore_ / Via instagram.com

Maybe even more surprising was Min-ji, the latecomer model/gamer who liked Se-hoon, also posting in support of Ji-yeon's new modeling job.

@ im_min.vely / Via instagram.com

In a Q&A on her YouTube channel, Min-ji even says they recently met up, with Hyeon-joong too, so it seems there's no bad blood between them, even though Min-ji was crushing on Se-hoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YGfdZ_0ehINTo800
성민지 seong min ji / Via youtube.com

She also says in the video that she had actually seen Se-hoon at his restaurant OnlyGo in the past and was charmed by how passionate he was. She says she regrets not mentioning that in the show, even if it wouldn't have changed anything.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kfn8K_0ehINTo800
성민지 seong min ji / Via youtube.com

Then there's fellow latecomer Su-min, who also like Se-hoon but ended up going for Si-hun.

@sumesume_ / Via instagram.com

Like most of her castmates, she's launched a YouTube channel where she vlogs about her daily life, and we get to see more of her bubbly personality.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eifeR_0ehINTo800
러블리숨숨 [김수민 Official] / Via youtube.com

She's also been doing some acting work, like this commercial for KBS Drama.

Good for her!

@sumesume_ / Via instagram.com

Si-hun, who ignored Su-min's interest in him to pursue Ji-a, seems to be friends with Hyeon-joong despite losing the battle for Ji-a's heart to him.

@choi_hun2 / Via instagram.com

He's also spent time with Jun-sik recently. Good to see the boys have all kept in touch!

@choi_hun2 / Via instagram.com

Si-hun seems to be the only cast member without a YouTube channel, considering Hyeon-joong just launched one a couple of weeks ago.

@__1126.1 / Via instagram.com

A recent video shows him meeting with Jun-sik and Jin-taek for a flower-arranging activity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oh8jM_0ehINTo800
보통의현중 HYEONJOONG / Via youtube.com

The same video makes it seem that Hyeon-joong is now single, as Jin-taek asks him if he wants to date, and he says he does but no one has been calling him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zBoCG_0ehINTo800

In fact, when the teacher says she hopes their bouquets will be good for their girlfriends, they answer, "We don't have girlfriends," which points to Jin-taek possibly being single too. Hmm.

보통의현중 HYEONJOONG / Via youtube.com

Meanwhile, things have been quite different for the much adored Ji-a, who introduced herself as a popular YouTuber on the show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nzMX1_0ehINTo800
Netflix / Via Netflix

She's deleted most of her Instagram photos, only keeping up one photo of a handwritten letter, which serves as an apology to her fans for wearing fake designer clothes on Inferno .

All of her YouTube videos are gone as well, besides an apology video.

@ dear.zia / Via instagram.com

Yep, apparently that was a huge scandal . I mean, personally, I didn't think all of her stuff was real, but I also didn't think it was a big deal!

ENG translations for Song Jia / Freezia apology video.https://t.co/RyJeGj5rVY

@ziafltr 05:05 PM - 24 Jan 2022

We're really hoping that Ji-a is able to rehabilitate her image and keep her spirits up in the wake of the backlash, which sadly resulted in death threats and verbal attacks on her family. She doesn't deserve that, and we hope she's doing OK.

As of right now, there have been no announcements for a second season of Single's Inferno. Luckily, we can keep up with most of the first season's stars on socials.

