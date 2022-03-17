Where Is The Cast Of "Single's Inferno" Now?

Related
‘Greek’ Cast: Then and Now
Created by Patrick Sean Smith, Greek premiered on ABC Family on July 9, 2007 and ran for four seasons until March 7, 2011. The series about sororities and fraternities on the fictional campus of Cyprus-Rhodes University starred Spencer Grammer, Scott Michael Foster, Jake McDorman, and Jacob Zachar. Read up on the actors -- then and now!
Kevin Hart sent a video message to Traci Braxton before her death: ‘My heart is smiling because of you’
Traci Braxton’s sister Toni has shared a video message Kevin Hart sent to the singer before her death.On Saturday (12 March), Braxton died of esophageal cancer at the age of 50.Prior to her death, Hart was informed of the “Last Call” singer’s deteriorating health, leading him to record a special message for her. Hart started the video by telling Braxton that he recently learned that she was his fan and that he wanted to send some “good vibes” her way.“I just wanna take the time to give that love back and tell you that you are loved in return...
Hello Magazine
Yellowstone's Kevin Costner mourns sad death of co-star and close friend with heartfelt tribute
Kevin Costner has paid a heartfelt tribute to his late co-star William Hurt who passed away over the weekend at the age of 71. Taking to Instagram, the Yellowstone shared a still from the 2007 thriller Mr Brooks in which he and the late actor starred and wrote: "Devastated to hear the news of William Hurt's passing. I got to know him early in my career when we met working on The Big Chill. William was a truly brilliant actor, and playing alongside him in Mr. Brooks was one of the most transformative experiences of my career. He will be sorely missed."
Kelis and Her Three Children Live on a Farm in Colombia
With hits like “Milkshake,” “Bossy,” and “Caught Out There,” singer Kelis has cemented herself as a music legend. But when she’s not releasing fire tracks, she’s a mom, a chef, a business owner, and so much more. In 2014, Kelis married photographer...
Hello Magazine
Julianne Hough showcases incredible figure in very risque outfit
Julianne Hough has taken to Instagram with another sensational photo for her fans. The 33-year-old dancers wowed her followers as she shared a snapshot showing her in a Chicago-inspired ensemble, including a plunging bralette complete with tassels that fell midway down her calves, and high-heeled black boots. WATCH: Julianne Hough...
Business Insider
'The Batman' is now playing exclusively in theaters, but it's expected to hit HBO Max in April
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. "The Batman" is a new film based on the DC comic book hero, starring Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz. The movie was released in theaters on March 4 and is expected to hit HBO Max after 45 days.
CharlotteObserver.com
‘Cadet Kelly’ Cast: Where Are They Now? Hilary Duff and More
Ten-hut! Hilary Duff rose to fame playing Lizzie McGuire in the Disney show of the same name, but true fans will never forget her other big project from that era: Cadet Kelly. The Texas native portrayed the titular Kelly in the Disney Channel Original Movie, which premiered in March 2002. That year also saw the release of other beloved DCOMs, including Get a Clue starring Lindsay Lohan and Gotta Kick It Up! with America Ferrera, but Cadet Kelly was arguably the biggest standout.
Kim Kardashian Reveals Boyfriend Pete Davidson's "My Girl Is a Lawyer" Tattoo Tribute
Watch: Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Are Instagram Official!. Despite any ongoing drama with Kanye West, Kim Kardashian's relationship with Pete Davidson is still going strong. So strong, in fact, that the Saturday Night Live star is going above and beyond to show his affection for the SKIMS mogul. As...
‘VPR’ Star James Kennedy Shares New Girlfriend on Instagram After Split From Raquel Leviss
Instagram official! Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy showed the world his new girlfriend Ally Lewber on Instagram on Tuesday, March 15, sharing loved-up photos of the two on a trip to Tulum, Mexico....
Popculture
John Cena Gets Two Beloved Stars to Join Him in Upcoming 'Looney Tunes' Movie
Warner Bros. is developing another live-action/animation hybrid movie starring Looney Tunes characters, with John Cena as the human leading the cast. His newest co-stars are Saturday Night Live alum Will Forte and To All The Boys franchise star Lana Condor. James Gunn, who directed Cena in The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker, is an executive producer on the project.
TVGuide.com
Marvel's Moon Knight: Trailer, Release Date, Casting, and Everything to Know
Moon Knight is just a few weeks away. The upcoming series, which is part of the fourth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, stars Oscar Isaac as a vigilante with dissociative identity disorder. He is Marc Spector, a former boxer who inherits Ancient Egyptian God-like powers. He is also Steven Grant, an employee working at a gift shop. The actor is joined by Ethan Hawke, who plays the villain Arthur Harrow.
I want to name my daughter after the place she was conceived – but trolls say it’s weird as it’s also a Disney character
WHEN it comes to baby names, they're completely subjective - and you're not going to please everyone. And one anonymous man, whose wife is 21 weeks pregnant with a baby girl, is already worrying about the rather unique moniker they've fallen in love with. Taking to Reddit, he explained how...
Jennifer Lopez’s Tinkerbell Bun Is Too Precious for This World
No one can pull off a bun like Jennifer Lopez can. Time and time again, the Marry Me star has proved that the updo can be worn in a myriad of ways. This time around Lopez is showing us how to style the look à la Tinkerbell. Lopez gives...
Voices: Kanye West’s obsession with his daughters points to a darker truth
The divorce proceedings between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian made headway earlier this month when Kardashian was officially declared legally single by a Los Angeles county judge. When the reality television star filed for divorce in February 2021, she unwittingly prompted a barrage of public social media posts from West that immediately went viral. Such posts — aimed at Kardashian and her new boyfriend Pete Davidson, or concerning his ongoing custody battles for his children — have since become a strange new norm.In recent weeks, West — now known as Ye — has pivoted his frustration away (somewhat) from...
digitalspy.com
Nicolas Cage's new movie lands rare 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes
Nicolas Cage plays... Nicolas Cage in a meta comedy that has a 100% score on movie review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. The upcoming, bizarre The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent sees the prolific actor play a fictionalised version of himself. In a creative rut and swamped with debts, this Nic Cage lives in a hotel awaiting his next, big break.
realitytitbit.com
Jarrod has moved on to new girlfriend after Storage Wars exit
Storage Wars is back for a brand new season in 2022 and fans are wondering which cast members are returning and who is gone for good from the A&E show. The series, which sees people bid on the contents of abandoned storage lockers, first kicked off in 2010 and over 10 years later, it’s still going strong.
‘7th Heaven’ Cast Through the Years: Where Are They Now?
The love of family. The cast of 7th Heaven has come a long way since the series ended in 2007 after 11 seasons and 243 episodes. The drama ran on The WB and later The CW from August 1996 to May 2007. Stephen Collins (Eric Camden) and Catherine Hicks (Annie Camden) starred as a reverend and his […]
AdWeek
HBO Max Drops First Trailer for Tokyo Vice
HBO Max’s newly released trailer for its upcoming crime drama Tokyo Vice promises linguistic and cultural barriers will be the least of American journalist Jake Adelstein’s problems as he reports on the corruption within the Vice squad of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department. “What’s it like to be...
Hello Magazine
Ginger Zee documents difficult goodbye in bittersweet post
Ginger Zee bid a sad farewell to someone special on Tuesday, but celebrated the friendship they have. The star took to Instagram with snapshots from a goodbye party and said she was both but sad to see them go. Alongside the photos, she wrote: "It's so not goodbye but see...
Popculture
Scott Bakula Lands New Show After 'NCIS: New Orleans' Cancellation
Scott Bakula will star in Unbroken, the NBC pilot that will likely be compared to Yellowstone if it succeeds. The pilot was written by Shaun Cassidy and focuses on three ranch families in California. Bakula was recently seen in CBS' NCIS: New Orleans, which was canceled last year. The Quantum...
